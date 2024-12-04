Six Dan Hurley Quotes From UConn's Media Availability Session On Tuesday
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley met with the media after practice on Tuesday ahead of UConn’s blockbuster matchup versus Baylor.
Here are six interesting quotes from the Hurley media availability session:
On responding to a tough week at the Maui Invitational:
“Put the blinders on, turn off the external noise, and just keep getting better.”
On the 2024-25 UConn Huskies improving as the year progresses:
“Right now some teams are better than us that I think probably six weeks from now, two months from now, we're going to be better than.”
On his coaching style this year:
“I gotta give the players grace and I gotta try to instill confidence in them and I can't coach them frustrated … or disappointed, because it's a group that's going to get better.”
On Baylor's stud freshman (and projected lottery pick) V.J. Edgecombe:
“What's impressive about him (beyond scoring) is … his offensive rebounding, his defense, his athletic ability.”
On Liam McNeeley and what he learned about him during McNeeley’s recruiting visit to Storrs:
“I realized just how serious he is about basketball, competitiveness, (a) toughness about him … we knew that … we could plug him right into the lineup … he's getting us close to 13 points a game and he hasn't really even started shooting the ball well yet, so I think he's just going to keep playing better and better, and this year is going to be so great for his development.”
On who he’s spoken to recently for advice:
“The people that know me well, whether it's my dad or my brother, or even my wife, who doesn't know anything about basketball but she knows the human being. And Geno (Auriemma) … (and) Seth Greenberg.”
