UConn's Dan Hurley Has Glowing Praise for Braylon Mullins

The UConn Huskies are sitting on a 13-1 overall record with a 7-0 in Big East play for the first time since 1998–99. Their last match was against Seton Hall Pirates in Newark, the Huskies went on to break their four game losing streak at Prudential Center and won 69–64.

Tarris Reed Jr. led with 21 points and nine rebound, meanwhile Alex Karaban made 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. However, the player that truly the caught the eye was none other than Braylon Mullins. In fact, Dan Hurley called Mullins "special" and described him as "the greatest kid to deal with" soon after the game.

“Braylon’s just a special guy, and, you know, he’s just a regular guy. He’s like the greatest kid to deal with. Just him, just the kid. He just, you know, he doesn’t care how many shots he gets. You know, he’s just quietly tough, and, you know, I think he’s going to be, you know, before his career is over, whenever that is at UConn. You know, because again, I don’t want to put pressure on the kid. The kid, you know, he can stay at UConn as long as he wants, you know. But the thing about him is, you know, he’s physically strong, and he’s got a knack, and a toughness for him down the stretch of games,” said Hurley.

That “toughness down the stretch” showed up when UConn needed it most. After building a 13-point halftime lead and stretching it to 18, the Huskies watched Seton Hall make a comeback to within one in the final minute.

With the Pirates hunting a game-tying three, Mullins rose and got a piece of Mike Williams’ attempt. That a play that saved the night before free throws sealed it. Mullins finished with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, added three steals and two blocks.

Over the past month, Mullins has had multiple double-figure scoring nights, including a 24-point outburst at Providence and a 17-point effort at Xavier, while consistently taking the toughest perimeter assignments. For a freshman, that’s no small stat.

However, let's not forget Mullins is no ordinary freshman. Mullins was named Mr. Basketball in Indiana and was Greenfield-Central’s all-time leading scorer with 2,158 points. As a senior, he averaged 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from three, earning McDonald’s All-American honors.

What’s Next for UConn Huskies?

Next up, the Huskies head to Washington, D.C. to face Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. The Huskies have won 10 straight in the series and sit 35–19 all-time, but road games in the Big East are always tricky. The Huskies are 12–12 on the road.

However, in recent years, the Huskies have changed the nature of this matchup with 10 straight wins dating back to 2021. During that stretch, UConn is 10–0 in Big East play against Georgetown, with multiple double-digit victories, including an 89–64 road win in 2024 and a 93–79 home win last season. From there, the Huskies then have home dates with Villanova Wildcats and Providence, trips to Creighton and St. John’s.

