UConn Huskies Star Forward Ruled Out Versus Baylor Due To Concussion
The UConn Huskies will be without their best two-way player in a huge game versus the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night.
Junior forward Alex Karaban remains sidelined with a concussion, as reported by CT Insider’s David Borges.
“For the second time this season, and the first against a truly talented, nationally-ranked opponent, UConn will be without any members of the past two title squads on Wednesday,” Borges said.
“Karaban, the team's top scorer at 15.9 points per game, will miss a second straight game due to a concussion.”
“Karaban, a redshirt junior and the team's captain, suffered a concussion near the end of the Huskies' loss to Dayton in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning out in Maui and was sent to a local hospital, but was able to make the flight home with the team.”
Dan Hurley spoke about Karaban’s status on Tuesday.
"He woke up (Tuesday) wanting to practice full and play," Hurley said, per Borges.
“But there's still some lingering things from (Monday). If we want to have a chance to win this game, some people are going to have to announce themselves in college basketball. The Solo Balls, the Liam McNeeleys ... These guys are going to have to announce themselves by playing at a high level."
Freshman stud Liam McNeeley also acknowledged on Tuesday that UConn’s roster will have to step up without Karaban on the floor.
"Everybody's got to step up, because of how much Alex brings, both sides of the ball," McNeeley said, per Borges.
"He's team captain for a reason."
