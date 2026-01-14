Dan Hurley Reacts to UConn Fan's Etsy Witch Hire

The UConn Huskies has seen plenty of wild storylines during their back-to-back title run, but nothing quite like this. Before yesterday night's showdown at Seton Hall, a Huskies fan reportedly hired a witch off of Etsy to lift a supposed Prudential Center curse.

When asked postgame about the viral witch tale, Dan Hurley delivered a brutally honest and instantly iconic answer.

"What the f---? What was that? Well, I would say UConn fans are a different animal," he said, per CTInsider. "It's not surprising, but what am I gonna say about it? I spray holy water all over the court, I sage my court, I throw garlic under the bleachers…I mean, I'm a f------ cartoon character, so I don't know how I could pass judgment on some other bizarre s---."

Hurley's response perfectly matches the man UConn fans know: intense, superstitious and completely self-aware. His rituals of burning sage, spritzing holy water and tucking garlic under the stands were already documented on 60 Minutes, and the coach leaned into that image again.

Instead of mocking the fan's move, he practically welcomed the chaos, calling Husky supporters "a different animal" and putting their superstition on the same level as his own.

Dan Hurley on the Etsy witch. Had to ask. #UConn pic.twitter.com/IUla5jbecR — Jaden Daly (@DalyDoseOfHoops) January 14, 2026

UConn Snaps Prudential Center Losing Streak

Whether it was Hurley's rituals, the Etsy witch or simply elite execution, No. 3 UConn finally exorcised its demons at "The Rock". The Huskies snapped a four-game road losing streak to Seton Hall at the Prudential Center with a gritty 69-64 win, extending their overall winning streak to 13 games.

UConn dominated the first half with trademark physicality, with a 35-22 lead into the locker room as Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban stabilized the offense after a shaky start. Reed powered the Huskies with 21 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting, while Karaban added 13 efficient points and five rebounds.

No. 25 Seton Hall, fueled by its swarming pressure, refused to fold. The Pirates erased an 18-point second-half deficit, trimming the margin to 65-64 on Mike Williams III's corner three with 48 seconds left. But UConn's backcourt answered. Silas Demary Jr. calmly knocked down four free throws in the final 29 seconds, finishing with eight points and seven assists while helping the Huskies close it out.

The victory pushed UConn to 17-1 overall and 7-0 in Big East play, marking the program's best conference start since the 1998-99 season and its first win at Seton Hall's home since 2021.

Whether fans credit the witch, Hurley's rituals, or simple toughness, UConn walked out of Newark with both its streaks, winning and weird, very much alive.

