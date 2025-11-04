Three Bold Predictions for UConn's Azzi Fudd vs. Louisville
The defending national champions are set to open their season against No. 20 Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic. UConn is healthy and loaded with talent after winning its 12th national championship. Azzi Fudd is finally injury-free and ready to shine.
Azzi Fudd Will Score 18+ Points in Her Best Season Opener Yet
This is going to happen because Fudd enters this season completely healthy for the first time in years. Louisville's defense will struggle to contain her from three-point range. She averaged 12.8 points last season while dealing with injuries, but that number jumps significantly this year with more scoring opportunities available.
Fudd will take advantage of Louisville's young roster, adjusting to college basketball. The Cardinals' guards won't have enough experience to stop both her shooting and playmaking abilities. We can expect Fudd to come out aggressively early and set the tone for the entire game. She'll finish with at least 18 points, possibly more.
'The People's Princess' Will Finish With 5+ Assists and Run the Offense
Coach Geno Auriemma has made it clear that Fudd will take on a bigger playmaking role this season. With Paige Bueckers gone, the responsibility of creating for teammates falls on Fudd's shoulders in critical moments. She's not a point guard, but her basketball IQ and court vision make her dangerous when she handles the ball.
Fudd averaged 1.8 assists last season, but expect that number to jump significantly when she's given more opportunities. Against Louisville's defense, which features talented but inexperienced guards, Fudd will find driving lanes and create easy scoring opportunities for Sarah Strong and other teammates. Her vision and understanding of the game will shine through.
Fudd Will Play 30+ Minutes Without Any Injury Concerns
The most important prediction is about Fudd's health and durability. She averaged 26.4 minutes per game last season and earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. This season opener gives her a chance to prove she can handle heavy minutes without setbacks. Coach Auriemma will want to see his star guard play significant time in this marquee matchup.
Fudd's offseason work focused on strength and conditioning to handle more responsibility. Against Louisville, expect her to stay on the court for the entire game in key stretches. If she logs 30-plus minutes and stays aggressive throughout, it sends a message that she's ready for a big season.
