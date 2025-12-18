UConn HC Wants Azzi Fudd Drawing More Fouls

The UConn Huskies continue their unbeaten streak with a 89–53 win over Marquette. The Huskies are 11–0, 3–0 in conference play, and cruising, even on nights when the fourth quarter barely matters. However, inside the comfort of another blowout, Geno Auriemma’s attention drifted to something more specific and more demanding.

Soon after the win, Auriemma spoke to the press about Azzi Fudd's scores and how much more damage she could still be doing. Against Marquette, UConn led 73–29 after three quarters, rested its starters, and still finished with 23 assists, the 10th straight game with at least 20.

And Fudd made 14 points in 23 minutes in the game. However, for Auriemma, it also left an opportunity on the table.

As Auriemma puts it, “Yeah, I mean, she gets to the basket. I’ve always been like this. When you’re a great free-throw shooter, you should be going out of your way to get fouled. I remember Shay Ralph was great at it. She was such a good free-throw shooter that she would go out of her way to make sure she got hit. She would never shoot a layup unless somebody hit her. It was uncanny how she could do it. Some people just know how to draw fouls.”

Shay Ralph is one of the most deliberate foul-drawers the program has ever had. Across her UConn career, she attempted 581 free throws and made more than 81 percent of them, turning physical defense into a personal advantage. That’s the parallel Geno sees emerging with Fudd.

Against Marquette, Fudd went 5-of-10 from the field, hit two threes, and was perfect at the line, but only took two free throws. That has been the trend all season. Despite averaging strong efficiency and shooting 100 percent from the stripe in multiple games, Fudd hasn’t lived at the line.

In several outings, she didn’t attempt a single free throw, even while scoring in double figures. It’s not because she can’t get there. It’s because she doesn’t always force defenders into that choice.

“So yeah, I would like Azzi to be at the free-throw line more often. But at the same time, I don’t want her to suddenly get away from her rhythm and how she’s playing. We didn’t shoot as many threes as I hoped for, and she only got four of them off today,” added Auriemma.

That balance matters because Fudd’s rhythm is what makes her a dangerous threat. She’s scoring efficiently across roles, topping 50 percent shooting in multiple games while still carrying volume, including a 31-point performance.

Yet for all that production, the free-throw line has remained an underused weapon. In several wins, Fudd reached double figures without attempting a single free throw, and even against Marquette, she went a perfect 2-for-2.

In fact, this season she hasn't missed a free throw. If Fudd can draw fouls, it would slow games, disrupt rotations, and turn closeouts into decisions defenders don’t want to make. It’s leverage, and it’s often the difference between a scorer and a closer.

Luckily, it’s a skill that can be learned, straight out of the Ralph playbook. Ralph built her legacy on leverage, and the national championship win over Tennessee remains the best example of how foul-drawing and physical pressure.

In that game, Ralph finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting. She added seven assists, six steals, and a block, constantly initiating contact and forcing Tennessee into scramble mode from the opening possession.

UConn went on a 21–6 run to start the game, with Ralph attacking the lane, forcing jump balls, and turning loose balls into extra possessions. By halftime, Tennessee had been entirely pushed off script, missing 18 of its first 20 shots.

Meanwhile, Ralph had already piled up four steals, multiple forced tie-ups, and repeated trips into traffic that drew fouls or created mismatches elsewhere on the floor. That is the kind of production Fudd could potentially bring to the table.

What’s Next for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies?

The next test comes quickly, and it comes with history. UConn heads to Brooklyn for a marquee matchup against Iowa, a program that’s been on both sides of defining moments against the Huskies.

UConn leads the all-time series 6–3, but the most recent meeting ended with a 71–69 loss on the neutral floor last season. It’s also why this matchup matters beyond rankings. Iowa has proven it can trade punches, and UConn has not forgotten last season just yet.

After Iowa, the schedule turns toward conference road games at Butler and Providence, followed by home dates against Seton Hall and St. John’s.

