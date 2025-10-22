UConn's Geno Auriemma Turning Depth Into Patience Test
At Madison Square Garden for Big East Media Day, Geno Auriemma found himself in a rare position — leading a UConn Huskies team not defined by injuries or scarcity, but by abundance.
For the first time in more than two decades, the Huskies boast a full 15-player roster, giving the legendary coach both a blessing and a balancing act.
UConn enters the 2025-26 season as the runaway favorite to win the Big East and defend its national title, yet Auriemma knows that depth alone doesn’t guarantee success. With Azzi Fudd finally healthy and stepping into a leadership role, UConn’s depth and discipline are about to be tested in ways few programs ever experience.
Managing Talent and Expectations
The Huskies return nearly their entire championship roster, minus former star Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
That continuity, combined with one of the deepest benches in UConn history, gives Auriemma the personnel every coach dreams of — but also the responsibility to mold it into a cohesive unit.
“The danger is, everybody that has a vision of what we looked like last April, on Nov. 4 against Louisville, they’re going to think it’s going to look just like that, and it’s not,” Auriemma said. “So we have to keep in mind what it looked like last November.”
Auriemma’s message is clear: winning again starts with rebuilding the hunger that made last season possible. The Huskies’ depth, though promising, can also create new complications.
“Too many players is a good problem to have if they can all play,” Auriemma said. “On the inside, the reality is, tell me a team that has 14 players and they can all play. They can’t. Everybody’s got to buy in.”
Fudd, now fully recovered from multiple knee injuries, has embraced that mentality. The redshirt senior guard averaged 13.6 points last season on 47.4% shooting, including 43.6% from beyond the arc, and captured the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award. This year, her focus extends beyond scoring — it’s about setting the tone.
“I feel like this year I’m owning my space, so it just gets me so excited for what this year has to hold,” Fudd said.
She’s taking on more responsibility as a ball handler and vocal leader, filling the void left by Bueckers and guiding a roster packed with new talent.
The Huskies’ newfound depth also highlights the rise of sophomore forward Sarah Strong, named the preseason Big East Player of the Year and an AP preseason All-American. Strong has evolved from a quiet contributor into a vocal presence, one that teammates like Fudd say makes the team sharper every day.
UConn’s practices, once strained by injuries, now hum with intensity. Players fight for minutes, rotations shift daily, and the competition inside the gym mirrors the pressure they’ll face all season.
Auriemma has built a dynasty by demanding consistency, not comfort, and this season may test his patience as much as his players’.
If the Huskies can balance their depth with discipline, they may be on the verge of something even rarer than a championship — sustained dominance.
