UConn Hit with Another Decommitment in 2026 Recruiting Cycle
The UConn Huskies, who are off to a solid start on the field this season with a 4-2 record entering a Week 8 matchup against Boston College, have lost yet another name from their 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star Cherry Creek running back Jayden Fox has announced his decision to decommit from the program. That makes him the third player to reopen his recruitment this cycle. The Huskies, who once had a great lineup, are now down to 14 total commits.
“After much prayer and thought, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Connecticut and reopen my recruitment,” Fox wrote on X. “Grateful to UConn coaching and the UConn staff for believing in me. Excited for what’s next!” Fox’s journey with UConn began in June when he committed shortly after his official visit.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound back chose the Huskies over programs like Cal, San Diego State, Arkansas State, Portland State, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech and Wyoming, per 247 Sports. However, now, the momentum around his recruitment began to shift fast. Just weeks ago, Fox visited Boise State for their win over New Mexico. He also has an official visit to UNLV on November 1.
Fox’s exit continues what’s become a concerning trend for UConn’s 2026 class. He joins edge rusher Jacquey Ferguson Jr. from Northside Christian and cornerback Javion Romer from Georgia, both of whom backed out of their pledges earlier in the cycle.
Ferguson had committed to UConn in June despite drawing attention from programs like Georgia, Syracuse, and West Virginia. However, after NC State extended an offer, the tide turned. The Wolfpack are now believed to be heavy favourites to land him. Romer, meanwhile, remains uncommitted. Still, it is not all bad news for the Huskies.
The current 2026 class still has 14 commits. There are names such as Jayden Jones, the linebacker from Millville, Liam Fuller, the 6-foot-6 tight end from Bishop McDevitt and Deion Thomas, a wide receiver from Westlake in Georgia, that are still on the hard commits list.
But with three notable decommitments and national programs circling some of UConn’s remaining pledges, the question now shifts to retention. Can the Huskies hold onto what they have and build momentum again before signing day? And will there be more names that might be swayed?
Time’s running out for Jim Mora, and if he wants to keep the 2026 class intact, it might be time to rethink the recruitment strategy before it's too late.
