UConn’s Azzi Fudd Wows NBA Skills Trainer
For years, Azzi Fudd has been a name whispered with reverence during her time with the UConn Huskies. However, now, she is catching the attention of the pros in a whole new way. Chris Brickley, the NBA skills coach whose client list has names like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, has been stunned by the sharpshooter.
After a recent session at The Summit in Manhattan, Brickley took to Instagram to talk about Fudd.
“(Fudd) is one of the few players who have truly blown me away in workouts over the years,” Brickley wrote. “Her shot-making ability is next level. The quickness of her release is also on another level. Shot 43% from 3 last year on five attempts a game. Big season on the way for Azzi.”
That is high praise from a coach who has trained some of the NBA’s deadliest scorers. Then again, this is not the first time Fudd’s skills have taken a legend aback. NBA legend Stephen Curry has also singled her out as a textbook shooter, unlike Curry, who is a " toe-dominant shooter." Curry placed Fudd alongside legends like Klay Thompson and Ray Allen.
“I kind of get jealous about it, because it looks prettier than mine,” Curry said of Fudd’s shot. “It’s kind of like a shooter’s heaven when you watch that.” While the praises sound great, Fudd's path to this recognition hasn’t been straight.
Early into her time at UConn, she was plagued by injuries. There was a foot issue in her freshman year and knee injuries in her sophomore and junior seasons. Now, the 5-foot-11 guard has battled her way back to full health.
Last season, Fudd played a career-high 34 games, averaging 13.6 points per contest while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. During the NCAA Tournament, she averaged 17.5 points per game, including a 24-point performance in the national championship game against South Carolina that helped win UConn’s 12th title.
In her latest exhibition match against Boston College, Fudd looked nearly unstoppable. She recorded 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, going a perfect 5-for-5 from three in the third quarter. Fudd also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Perhaps that is exactly why she is considered a top pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
In fact, ESPN’s latest mock draft projects her as the third-overall pick in next spring’s WNBA Draft. If the exhibition games are any indicator, the basketball world might just be witnessing the rise of the next elite sharpshooter. Fudd’s final act in Storrs is starting to look like the beginning of an unforgettable journey.
