UConn HC Reveals Key Improvement Since Fateful 2023 Loss
UConn’s journey this season is a story of transformation. Currently, the UConn Huskies have a 5-2 overall record and are only one win away from bowl eligibility. Their last win was against Boston College, making it their first regular-season win over a Power Five opponent since 2022.
However, this win is special because the last time UConn faced BC at Alumni Stadium in 2023, the Huskies lost 21-14. That day, the Eagles’ offensive line bullied UConn, chewing up the clock on a final seven-minute drive that got them the win.
The Huskies were talented, sure, but they seemed to fall apart on the field against a power-conference team. Head coach Jim Mora knew exactly what went wrong in that match, and he has fixed it this time.
This time, UConn walked into the same stadium and left with a 38-23 win. Quarterback Joe Fagnano was brilliant, throwing for four touchdowns and 362 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Juice Vereen broke free and scored two touchdowns. Mora was all smiles when discussing the change.
“They had invested a lot of money in their offensive line, and it showed up, you could tell,” Mora said, reflecting on that 2023 loss. “I will just say this, that we’ve had people in our program and around our program that have stepped up and helped us get in a position where we can compete for some really good football players. And when we walk on the field against a team like BC, we look the part. That’s credit to our strength and conditioning staff, that’s a credit to our nutritionists, our cafeteria people, it’s a compliment to our players.”
The changes and effort show on the field because the contrast between the two games couldn’t be starker. In 2023, BC held the ball for over 40 minutes and ran nearly twice as many plays as the Huskies. They also managed to convert on key third- and fourth-down opportunities.
Cam Edwards rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles' physical advantage. The 2025 win marks the second time that the Huskies have taken down BC, putting the record at 2-7. This season, UConn’s physicality has changed, and the defense was astute.
The Huskies outscored BC 21-3 in the second half, with Bryun Parham recording 14 tackles and two sacks. Fagnano’s passing attack, combined with Vereen’s sneaky route running, was a nightmare for defenders.
On the opening drive, Vereen lined up like a fullback, ran a clever route across the field, and suddenly the 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete was wide open for a 50-yard touchdown. This time, the Huskies withstood BC even in a fast-paced, high-powered offense.
While players are, of course, a major part of the win, Mora also went on to give credit where credit is due. “Certainly a big part of it is the support that we’ve gotten from administration and the people that are investing their hard-earned money in this team,” added Mora.
This win was proof of the program-wide upgrades Mora has talked about all offseason. The Huskies now have a team that can match power-conference teams punch for punch. Next up, the Huskies will face Rice on October 25 in Houston.
