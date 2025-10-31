Two UConn Recruits Perfect for Dan Hurley's System
The last college basketball season was one of those ‘don’t look back’ seasons for UConn Huskies fans. The team had their moments, but it also made fans question their defense and depth. This year, though, there’s a different energy in Storrs.
With recruiting season in full swing, head coach Dan Hurley seems determined to rewrite that story. The early signs look good. And according to analyst Adam Finkelstein, these aren’t just any recruits; they’re the perfect ones for the Hurley system.
Analyst Adam Finkelstein Believes Dan Hurley Found His Perfect Pair for 2026
Finkelstein believes that the combination of Junior County and Colben Landrew could fit Hurley’s system like a glove.
“Junior County,” Finkelstein explained, “has a no-nonsense quality about his game. He’s a big guard who’s trending from wing to legitimate playmaker. He’s strong, versatile, and switchable defensively. You can line him up anywhere.”
County is one of the biggest recruits going into 2026. His rise has been steady but explosive. The 6-foot-4 guard from Utah averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this summer in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. His frame allows him to move past defenders quite easily.
And his game screams Hurley. Like former Huskie stars Stephon Castle and Andre Jackson Jr., County thrives on physicality and a team-first approach. Hurley himself has often said he wants big guards who want to be coached, and County fits that mould perfectly.
County is known for being unselfish and cerebral, two traits that have made Hurley’s motion-heavy, screen-driven offense deadly in past seasons. Still, as Finkelstein pointed out, there’s untapped potential.
County’s three-point shot can be streaky, and he’s learning to be more assertive with the ball. However, the pieces are there.
“If his shooting continues to trend upward,” Finkelstein added, “he could be a real force.”
Dan Hurley’s Power-Built Wing Ready to Redefine UConn’s Edge
The second recruit is none other than Colben Landrew. Landrew is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward who recently committed to UConn over Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Purdue. He is a former football player who brings the same power to the hardwood.
“He’s got a football background,” said Finkelstein, “and his body type looks like it. But once that body transforms into a basketball frame, the upside is huge.”
Landrew averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game at the Adidas 3SSB Championship this summer, shooting an efficient 50% from the field and nearly 34% from deep.
However, what truly stands out about Landrew is his catch-and-shoot ability. Finkelstein called it “extreme gravity as a floor-spacer,” something Hurley’s offense desperately needs after last season’s inconsistency beyond the arc.
Landrew’s shooting balances County’s defensive strength, a dynamic that could make the Huskies’ backcourt one of the most balanced in the country.
“Add in guys like Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball, and Silas Demary Jr.,” Finkelstein said, “and you’re probably looking at the best returning backcourt in college basketball.”
With Mullins out for 6 weeks this season and Ball’s shooting hitting another level, next season, when they return for more minutes, it’ll be a show to watch. Additionally, it helps that Landrew is wired like his coach.
“The reason I chose UConn was, after watching Danny Hurley’s practice, I saw how he was just so intense and how competitive he was with his team; how he was pushing his team every day, and don’t let them slack up,” said Landrew, talking about his commitment to the Huskies.
That hunger makes him dangerous. He’s already shown flashes, leading Wheeler High School to a Georgia 6A State Championship and earning a spot at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp.
With County and Landrew, Hurley has found the perfect blend of physicality and finesse, the kind of duo that could define the Huskies’ future. Both players embody the toughness and adaptability that Hurley prizes, and together, they could bring back that unmistakable ‘UConn edge.’
Now, with Landrew and County's commitment, the Huskies have three scholarship positions to fill. The Huskies are trying to land Long Island Lutheran's Dylan Mingo.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!