UConn HC Sounds Off as Defense Becomes Foul Fest
The preseason match was supposed to be a tune-up. Instead, it turned into a whistle symphony. The No. 4 UConn Huskies men’s basketball team took down No. 22 Michigan State 76-69 at PeoplesBank Arena.
Alex Karaban and Solo Ball scored 18 points apiece, Jayden Ross added 13 off the bench, and Silas Demary Jr. scored nine points in his unofficial debut with three assists and three boards. While it seems like basketball is as usual in Storrs, some unfortunate numbers from the game tell a different story.
Hurley’s Frustration Boils Over as Foul Trouble Mars UConn’s Defensive Progress
The Huskies built a double-digit lead early and never let go. However, the rhythm was nowhere to be found. The game had 56 fouls called and 74 free throws attempted as both sides struggled. It was a win. But one that came with bruises, whistles, and a frustrated head coach.
Soon after the game, Dan Hurley spoke to the press and admitted his team’s aggressive defense had crossed into dangerous territory.
“We fouled a lot,” Hurley said. “A lot of it was a lack of discipline. And we’ve got to figure that out.”
Hurley’s tone said everything. He knows that his roster can defend, but there is no denying that the whistles are becoming a pattern. Against Michigan State, the Huskies were called for over 25 fouls, and even with the new six-foul exhibition rule, Hurley was juggling rotations in the first half.
It was supposed to be a defensive showcase of sorts for the Huskies. Instead, it turned into a test of composure that saw Hurley’s face go red on the sidelines. “Maybe I’ve got to start calling more fouls in practice,” Hurley joked, though the frustration underneath was apparent.
Just a game earlier, against Boston College, the Huskies were brilliant defensively. They forced 20 turnovers, holding BC to 31.9% shooting, and scoring 27 points off miscues. That game showed what Hurley meant when he said, “We’re much better defensively, even with Tarris (Reed) out, than we were last year.”
Against BC, UConn played clean with only 20 team fouls called. Against Michigan State, the same effort spiraled into chaos. The problem, Hurley noted, isn’t effort but control.
“Probably 10 or 12 of them were just lack-of-discipline fouls,” Hurley admitted.
Hurley wasn’t blaming the referees entirely either. Although he did throw a light jab at the new officiating standards, calling out the NBA-style calls where “guys are dribbling into a defender, throwing their head back, and getting to the line.” However, Hurley’s real concern was internal.
“I’ve got to coach better technique and discipline,” he added.
The frustrating part for Hurley is that the fouls are clouding what might be UConn’s most improved defensive unit in years. After seeing their lowest defensive output since Hurley’s first year in 2018, the Huskies made it their mission to rebuild that identity.
Can Dan Hurley’s Huskies Keep Their Defensive Edge Sharp?
“Really, our focus this year is defense,” Solo Ball said earlier this month. “Defense has been at the pinnacle since we started this summer.” And through two exhibitions, it’s clear that the message has sunk in, even if the execution still needs polish.
And Hurley knows all too well that the team can’t let fouls erase its advantage. Still, it is not all criticism for the Huskies. UConn held Michigan State to 39.1% from the field, forcing long stretches of cold shooting, including a 3-of-16 start.
In fact, Ball has emerged as one of Hurley’s defensive tone-setters. The junior guard has bought into the offseason’s film-heavy approach, calling himself a “student” of Hurley’s new schemes. And now, paired with Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. and Dayton veteran Malachi Smith, the Huskies suddenly have a backcourt capable of turning defense into offense.
Even Eric Reibe, the freshman center, still finding his footing, has the potential to have some big moments. But Reibe’s five fouls in just 22 minutes against the Spartans showed how thin the line is between aggressive and undisciplined. The same could be said for Dwayne Koroma, whose motor is undeniable but whose fouls nearly left UConn without a big man late in the game.
When the Huskies defend without fouling, they can dominate. But Hurley’s warning shot was clear: the fouls can’t continue. “We’re putting up a great deal of resistance right now,” Hurley said. “We’ve just got to be able to apply that resistance without the lack of disciplined fouls.”
For a team that is looking to make a comeback after last year’s blunders, that balance between chaos and control might be the season’s biggest battle. And as Hurley’s fiery postgame tone suggested, the whistle count might not just be a preseason concern. It’s the early sign of what could define UConn’s title defense.
