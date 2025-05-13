UConn Basketball Star Reportedly Grew Before 2025 NBA Draft Combine
There was a flurry of major NBA headlines that just dropped. Giannis Antetokounmpo reevaluating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks landing the number-one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft three months after trading away former franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic, the New York Knicks taking a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics, etc.
With all of those bombs detonating in succession, the NBA Draft combine has been understandably buried amid all of the excitement in the league. The combine might not bring breaking news the way that the lottery does, but it can heavily influence the draft.
Throughout the league's history, physical measurements have played a huge role in players' draft stock and where they ultimately end up on the big night. There's been evidence of athletes self-reporting themselves as taller and even shorter in hopes of raising their value in the eyes of scouts or even changing their positional outlook. Kevin Durant was famously listed at 6'9 for a huge chunk of his NBA career despite apparently measuring at nearly 6'11 without shoes. He didn't admit it, but it's believed that he self-reported himself as shorter to avoid being shoehorned into playing as a big man instead of on the perimeter.
KD is the exception to the rule, though. The vast majority of NBA prospects would likely claim to be taller than they actually are. Former University of Connecticut Husky Liam McNeeley doesn't have to worry about that. At the 2025 NBA Draft combine, he officially measured in significantly taller than initially expected.
He clocked in as 6'6 and three-quarters inch without shoes, which is commonly seen as 6'8-6'9 in the NBA. For comparison, that puts him as officially taller than the Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards, the Indiana Pacers' Jarace Walker, and the New Orleans Pelicans' Herb Jones. Edwards is seen as a jumbo ball-handler while Walker and Jones are commonly slotted in at power forward for their respective teams.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, McNeeley grew half an inch since he was last measured in an official capacity. That might not seem like a big difference, but it's the same gap between Johnny Juzang and Herb Jones. As a prospect whose athleticism is a detractor, McNeeley clocking in at power forward size could significantly influence both his draft stock and his career in the NBA.