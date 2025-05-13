UConn Basketball Star Reportedly Grew Before 2025 NBA Draft Combine

UConn’s Liam McNeeley’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine:



6’6 ¾ barefoot, 214.6 lbs with a 6’8 ½" wingspan and 8’4" standing reach



McNeeley grew half an inch and added five pounds since our last measurements. Was listed at 6'7 but is actually 6'8 in shoes. pic.twitter.com/ILPEGnSfx6