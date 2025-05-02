UConn Star Liam McNeeley Gets Major NBA Draft Related News
Liam McNeeley’s leap from UConn Huskies freshman standout to NBA Draft hopeful reached a new milestone this week, as the 6-foot-7 forward was named one of 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, taking place May 11–18 in Chicago. The invitation comes after McNeeley was officially listed among the first 100 early entrants for this year’s NBA Draft, which will be held June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
McNeeley, who averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his lone season at UConn, quickly became one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country. He captured Big East Freshman of the Year honors, giving UConn back-to-back winners after Stephon Castle, and delivered signature moments, including a 38-point, 10-rebound performance at Creighton, the highest scoring output by a UConn freshman in a Big East game.
Despite missing eight games with an ankle injury, McNeeley showcased a well-rounded game that has him projected as a lottery pick. While his college three-point shooting (32%) fell short of expectations, scouts still value his shotmaking touch, size, and feel for the game. These are traits that made him a standout at Montverde Academy, where he shot 46% from deep.
McNeeley remains eligible to return to school should he withdraw by May 28, but all signs point toward the NBA path. His fate could become clearer during the May 12 draft lottery, which will shape where his professional journey might begin.
"NBA teams saw that I'm a real competitor," said McNeeley to ESPN when announcing his 2025 NBA Draft decision. "I bring toughness. I can space the floor and shoot, play-make a little. I'm a guy who will have a hard nose and do the dirty work. Someone who will do everything he can to win."