UConn Collapses Late, Suffers Embarrassing 69-68 Overtime Loss To Seton Hall
The UConn Huskies didn’t play their best basketball on the road against Seton Hall on Saturday.
The Huskies, who also struggled offensively in the first half of their come-from-behind victory over Creighton on Tuesday, only scored 22 points in half No. 1 and trailed the 7-18 Pirates by as many as eight points.
Still, thanks to two perfectly executed offensive sets and three made free throws down the stretch, Dan Hurley’s crew found themselves with a slim 58-55 lead with 12 seconds remaining in the contest.
While many believed UConn would inbound the ball cleanly, drill two free throws after getting fouled in the backcourt, and hunker down on the defensive end one final time before the end of regulation, the Huskies had alternative plans.
Following a costly five-second violation, the Huskies failed to secure a defensive rebound after a failed Godswill Erheriene dunk attempt, resulting in a game-tying Dylan Addae-Wusu triple to send the contest to overtime.
With nine seconds remaining in the extra period, UConn possessed another late lead they were expected to retain against an inferior opponent.
Unfortunately, the Huskies’ 68-67 advantage quickly turned into a 69-68 deficit after an ill-timed Solo Ball turnover and Scotty Middleton layup for Seton Hall.
Hassan Diarra’s three-point heave at the buzzer fell short seconds later, and the Huskies suffered an embarrassing 69-68 overtime loss to the below-average Pirates.
For the second consecutive game, UConn failed to shoot satisfactorily, as the Huskies connected on 37.3% of their field goals and 30.8% of their triples.
Although the back-to-back NCAA champions had multiple opportunities to finish the contest correctly, they had no business struggling against a Big East bottomfeeder in mid-February.
Look for the Huskies to start fast against Villanova on Tuesday and rebound from their inexcusable defeat.
