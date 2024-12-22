UConn Freshman Excels As Ball Handler: 'He's Become Their Second Point Guard'
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies had a point guard dilemma in November, but they don’t anymore.
One reason is that Hassan Diarra is suddenly playing the best basketball of his life and has looked like one of the best lead guards in the nation since the Maui Invitational.
Another factor, though, is that the Huskies have realized — and begun to harness — the playmaking skills of freshman stud Liam McNeeley in a lead guard role.
At six-foot-seven, McNeeley is technically a wing, but he’s been more than effective when operating as a ball handler this season. There’s a reason Gonzaga’s Mark Few referred to McNeeley as a “big guard” following UConn’s win over the Zags at Madison Square Garden.
And for The Field of 68 founder Rob Dauster, McNeeley’s ability to operate as a primary ball handler is crucial to UConn competing for another title, something that Dauster pointed out in a new episode of The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast.
“12 of the last 14 national champions or 13 national champions … they've had two point guards on the floor,” Dauster said.
“It wasn't just Tristen Newton; it was Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer (last year for UConn).”
“(McNeeley) makes the right decision every single time … and he's become their second point guard and their second playmaker, and that's where the leap's been. It's not just Hassan (Diarra getting) a lot better; it's been Liam McNeeley getting better, too.”
It was merely a month ago that Hurley called point guard play UConn’s biggest concern.
That’s no longer the case, and with Diarra and McNeeley playing well, Hurley can mostly relieve Aidan Mahaney of point guard duties and slide him over to an off-ball, three-point threat role in which Mahaney’s more comfortable.
