UConn Forward Shrugs Off Legacy Talk After Road Win

The UConn Huskies have won yet again, and this time, in a road game against Seton Hall. UConn took down the Pirates 69–64. Dan Hurley’s squad is now 17–1 overall and 7–0 in BIG EAST play. And with the win against the Pirates, the Huskies also made their first win at the Prudential Center since 2021.

This game also broke a four-game losing streak in Newark. And that’s an unfortunate streak that has followed veterans like Alex Karaban. In fact, soon after the game, Karaban went on to talk about what winning in Newark meant to him.

“I mean, definitely didn’t want to lose here again, but there was definitely a lot of anger walking into this arena, just all the past memories. But I knew I had a new squad with me. I knew this was a new challenge, a new Seton Hall team that we were playing. And if they define my legacy on wins at Seton Hall, then so be it. But at the end of the day, I’m just proud we got a Big East win. It was definitely a nice feeling to win here,” said Karaban.

In this game, Karaban finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting, added five rebounds, and calmly knocked down two free throws with 1:50 left to help UConn. However, the last time the Huskies played in Newark, the game went quite differently.

Never too deep for Karaban@jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College POY Watch List member Alex Karaban flexes his range against Seton Hall.



Video: @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/EMCbsCnXAU — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 14, 2026

Last season, UConn lost a 69–68 overtime game after leading late, undone by turnovers despite Karaban logging a career-high 44 minutes and scoring 20 points. This year, UConn had a 13-point halftime lead.

The Pirates forced UConn into tense possessions late, but the Huskies answered with a Braylon Mullins block on a potential game-tying three, then four straight free throws from Silas Demary Jr. and Karaban himself. UConn shot 51 percent, won the paint 42–34, and held The Hall to 41.4 percent overall.

Karaban, however, also went on to talk about his opponents and added, “Yeah, I mean, what Coach Holloway has done here speaks volumes. Everyone doubts them, and they just continue to stay together. They continue to be the toughest, always a tough matchup. Just the toughness they have out there on the court, their willingness to stay together, and they block out the outside noise every single year. It’s always a tough team to play against.”

What’s Next For the UConn Huskies?

With that win, the Huskies now have Quad 1 wins and a 7–0 Big East start, which is their best since the 1998–99 season. They are also 5-1 this season against ranked opponents. The Huskies also have a 21-7 record in road games since the 2023-24 season, which is the most in America.

Next, the Huskies will be taking a trip to Washington, D.C., to face the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. The Huskies have won 10 straight against Georgetown, including a 93–79 win in their most recent meeting. The Huskies also hold a 35–19 all-time series edge. Still, it is no secret that road games in Big East play can go either way.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more