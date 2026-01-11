UConn Freshman Shooter Stuns Big East

Connecticut’s rise to the top of the Big East has followed a familiar script built on depth, defense and timely shot-making. What has changed is the speed at which one freshman has altered the equation.

Braylon Mullins, a highly touted guard from Indiana, has gone from sidelined newcomer to central contributor in a matter of weeks.

His rapid adjustment after an early injury has given UConn another reliable scoring option and a versatile defender, strengthening a roster that already looked capable of contending deep into March.

The latest win over DePaul offered another clear example of how valuable his presence has become.

Mullins fuels another steady UConn victory

UConn extended its winning streak to 12 games with a controlled 72–60 victory over DePaul, leaning on balanced scoring and defensive pressure. Mullins finished with 16 points, while Alex Karaban added 15 to guide the fourth-ranked Huskies.

Silas Demary Jr. chipped in 14 points, along with four assists and three steals, as UConn improved to 16–1 overall and remained unbeaten at 6–0 in Big East play.

Mullins’ impact stretched well beyond the box score. He collected seven rebounds, handed out three assists, and disrupted DePaul’s offense with three steals and two blocked shots.

His activity helped UConn establish separation late in the first half, when a three-point play by Mullins and a buzzer-beating three from Demary created a 37–27 advantage at the break.

That momentum carried into the second half. The Huskies opened with an 11–3 run, pushing the margin to 18 points and forcing DePaul into long stretches of offensive stagnation.

Layden Blocker led DePaul with 16 points, Brandon Maclin scored 12, and CJ Gunn had 11, nine coming after intermission. Despite those efforts, DePaul dropped its 21st straight meeting with UConn, unable to solve the Huskies’ defensive consistency or match their efficiency on both ends.

From injured freshman to reliable two-way presence

Mullins’ production carries extra weight given how his season began. The five-star prospect missed the first six weeks after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason, delaying his college debut until late November.

Since returning, he has averaged 11.3 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range, and 83.3 percent at the free-throw line. He has also added 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, showing growth beyond pure scoring.

Reflecting on his recent progress, Mullins credited daily work and focus. “I think it’s just like the reps in practice that he’s been putting me in, just trying to play as hard as possible on defense and assert myself in the offensive scheme. And I’m just trying to do that every single day and just try to move on from games and just like can’t look at the bad and everything and just try to move on and just play good games.”

The contrast from his first appearance to now has been stark. Mullins scored only two points against Illinois in his debut, then broke out days later with 17 points against Kansas, sealing that win with late free throws and a key defensive stop.

His recent stretch has been even more telling. He posted 24 points in a comeback win at Providence and followed it by leading UConn in both scoring and rebounding in consecutive outings.

Before arriving in Storrs, Mullins earned Indiana’s Mr. Basketball honor after averaging 32.9 points per game as a senior, finishing his high school career with 2,158 points and shooting better than 47 percent from three-point range.

That scoring pedigree, paired with his length and defensive awareness, has given UConn valuable flexibility. As the Huskies continue to sit atop the Big East standings, Mullins’ rapid emergence has widened their margin for error and raised their overall ceiling.

