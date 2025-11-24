UConn's Azzi Fudd Nets Huge Praise for Massive Production
UConn Huskies senior Azzi Fudd has spent the early stretch of her senior season reminding everyone what it looks like when one of the country’s most gifted shooters finally gets a fully healthy runway. And against Utah, she did more than remind.
UConn went up against Utah and won 93-41. Of the 93 points, 24 points, and a career-best eight rebounds in just three quarters came from Fudd. And Geno Auriemma couldn’t be happier with Fudd.
Postgame, Auriemma spoke to the press and said, “Today was one of the most aggressive halves I’ve seen her have. I thought she was really over the top in how much she wanted to get shots off. There are times when she puts the ball on the floor, and she’s thinking, maybe I’m going to pass it. I never got that feeling today. I thought she was going to shoot it. And I think she did rebound. And her defense today was really good. So right now, when you get to be a senior and you get to be ‘all that,' like everybody says she is, then you have to be able to do all that. I guess that’s how it goes, right?”
Coming from the head coach who has watched Fudd fight through injury-plagued years, that assessment carried weight. Auriemma is not talking about Fudd’s shot-making; he has seen that movie before. Instead, he was talking about the way Fudd hunted her shots, the way she rebounded like she was six inches taller, the way she defended Utah’s rhythm.
That version of Fudd has been building all season. Through six wins, Fudd has been both reliable and explosive. She has stacked up 20-point nights, pushing UConn’s pace, and stretching defenses beyond comfort. However, Utah showed the complete package.
Fudd shot 9-for-11, made all four threes, rebounded in crowds, and played disruptive defense. And just as her season-high 31 points against Michigan hinted, she was heating up; Utah showed that might have only been the warm-up.
Even the flow of the game felt like it was designed for her evolution. The Huskies’ pressure defense rattled Utah early, setting up transition opportunities where Fudd stepped into rhythm threes or exploded downhill.
Fudd had a 20-0 third-quarter swing, burying back-to-back threes that turned the matchup into an avalanche. By the time she sat, UConn led, and Fudd had done more in 28 minutes than she once could through stretches of an entire month when her body betrayed her.
What’s Next for the Huskies UConn?
Next up, UConn will be taking a trip to Cincinnati to face Xavier on November 30 at the Cintas Center. It’s a matchup that historically leans heavily in UConn’s favor. The Huskies are 9-0 all-time, winning by margins that range from comfortable to overwhelming, including last season’s 81-27 win.
But history is only part of the story; the real intrigue lies in whether Fudd can extend this surge into conference play. Xavier has struggled to keep up with UConn’s pace and defensive pressure in past meetings, and with the Huskies forcing turnovers, the matchup tilts even further.
This game isn’t about preserving a spotless record. Instead, against the Musketeers, it is about maintaining momentum.
