UConn Has Challenge Ahead vs. Well-Rested St. John’s

The UConn Huskies have won yet again. UConn went on the road to face Xavier and won 90–67. Alex Karaban came in with 19 points, seven boards, while Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins chipped in 17 apiece as UConn made a season-best 13 three-pointers.

While the game was one for the books, the Huskies have no time to rest. Next up, the Huskies face St John’s. While UConn is coming off a demanding road swing that included a trip to Creighton and then Xavier. St. John’s has only played two games in the last week.

And in their last game, the Red Storm took down DePaul 68–56 to win their eighth straight game, pushing their conference record to 10-1. While St. John’s sits second in Big East standings, the Huskies lead at 12–0.

And perhaps, that’s one of the reasons Dan Hurley went on to talk about his next match against St. John’s right after the Xavier game.

“In our quest to win the regular-season Big East championship, it’s the next game. We’ve been consistently strong this year, both in non-conference and in conference play. And St. John’s has really picked up its play in Big East play. For us, in our quest to try to win the regular season, they’re trying to win the regular season. Villanova’s in the mix to try to win the regular season. Anytime the teams at the top of the standings play, they’re really important games,” started Hurley.

Feb 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Xavier Musketeers at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn, St. John’s and Villanova are all jostling for control of the conference, and of course, a matchup between them carried weight. St. John’s brings an 8-game winning streak, a 17–5 overall record, and a 6–0 mark away from home into the Garden, where they already beat UConn twice last season.

That history lingers, even as the Huskies arrive with an 18-game winning streak of their own. Since 1988, UConn leads the series 32–23, but St. John’s has won the last two, including a 89–75 decision in New York in February.

“As this game ends and we get up tomorrow, we turn our focus there for the next two days. Obviously, it’s a short turnaround for both teams, probably a little more challenging for us. I don’t think they played over the weekend," Hurley added.

"They did not play over the weekend. We face the additional challenge of playing Saturday in Omaha, playing Tuesday, and then getting a quick two-day turnaround. So we’ve got to do a great job of getting our guys fresh, and I’ve already promised them I’m not going to over-practice them.”

Huskies Face Seven More Opponents Before Big East Tournament

As soon as the St. John’s dust settles, the schedule gets tougher. The Huskies face Butler next. UConn is 12–0 all-time against the Bulldogs, including a 79–60 win back in December. After Butler, it's a sprint to the finish.

The Huskies have matches against Georgetown, Creighton, Villanova, a home rematch with St. John’s, Seton Hall and a road trip to Marquette before everything shifts to the Big East Tournament back at Madison Square Garden.

