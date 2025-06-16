UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Earn Massive Praise for One Specific Thing
After failing to three-peat last season, Dan Hurley has reloaded his UConn Huskies and primed them for contention. Hurley's aggressive approach in upgrading UConn's starpower has drawn high praise, including from NCAA basketball analyst Mark Zanetto, who believes the Huskies will have the best backcourt in the country next season.
"But next year, the year that's coming in, the 2025–26 season, we have what Dan has called a monster class," Zanetto said. "And I think this new guard backcourt, with some folks obviously sticking around like Solo, is just going to be phenomenal, if not the best in the country from top to bottom.
"I'm talking the entire backcourt. Not just Solo and Silas, not just Malachi and Silas. But when you add Braylon Mullins, when you add Alec Millender, when you add Jacob Furphy, who's listed as a guard for this UConn team: size, depth, experience, speed, power, All-Americans.
"You know, Mr. Indiana Basketball in Braylon Mullins, who's going to be the next one-and-done for this talented UConn squad. So we're going to get into that and break out this new core four, if you will, with the new additions to this UConn team."
Heading into this upcoming season, it's easy to understand why Zanetto is so high on UConn's talent. Between Silas Demary Jr., who transferred from Georgia, Malachi Smith, who transferred from Dayton, Alec Millender, who transferred from IU Indy, holdover Solo Ball,and top recruits in Braylon Mullins and Jacob Furphy, the Huskies have overwhelming depth at guard.
However, UConn will still be tested and have to live up to these lofty expectations. Sure, the talent is there. But none of it means anything unless the Huskies achieve their ultimate goal: a National Championship and another chapter in their dynasty under Hurley.