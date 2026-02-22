UConn's Dan Hurley Admits Mistake After Win Over Villanova

It is not everyday that UConn Huskies fans or college basketball fans in general see Dan Hurley admit that he made mistakes especially after defeating a conference opponent, but that was the case after Hurley's Huskies defeated Villanova 73-63 on the road as the Huskies move on to a big matchup next against the St. John's Red Storm.

Hurley was being interviewed by the TNT College Basketball Studio after the victory and admitted that he made a mistake with the minutes of his bench players over the last several weeks. UConn's bench has been much better lately and Hurley admitted he did not handle that very well.

"I think I mismanaged my bench, probably for the last 2 weeks." 🗣️



Dan Hurley spoke on accountability as a coach with @jamalmashburn after his Huskies bench showed up big in the win 🫡 pic.twitter.com/z3SZJEAy6F — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 22, 2026

UConn's bench that consisted of Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross, Eric Reibe, and Malachi Smith combined for 22 points on 7-11 shooting. Hurley and the rest of the coaching staff will take that kind of production any day of the week, especially against a conference opponent that they needed to beat.

Feb 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) falls on a loose ball against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And the fact that Hurley realized that he needs to be playing these guys more in games says a lot about the kind of coach that he is. He realized that these guys are real difference makers when they are on their game and can really help the team win.

It is better that Hurley realized this now and not way later down the line. The season is getting tougher as it winds down with the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament looming, where the Huskies will really need their bench players to produce.

Jaylin Stewart deserves more playing time from Hurley especially after the recent win

Stewart is one of those players for the Huskies that really gives it his all when he is out on the court and does everything he can to help his team win. And one of his strengths is something that UConn has struggled with as of the last few weeks in defense.

Stewart is one of the Huskies' better defenders on the roster and he is needed out there more especially for that purpose. With the Big East Tournament looming in a few weeks and teams getting to a different intensity, defense is certainly needed.

Stewart is always staying right in front of the defender and keeping his arms up and playing about as well as the coaching staff could ask of him. It also helps that he chips in offensively from time to time. Hurley needs to realize how valuable Stewart is and play him more.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!