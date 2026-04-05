UConn’s Dan Hurley Reacts to Geno Auriemma's Outburst

The UConn Huskies are moving to yet another national title game. Dan Hurley and his squad took down Illinois 71-62 after locking down the nation’s top offense to under 34% shooting. While the Huskies shot 35.5% from the field, they committed only 4 turnovers and made 12 three-pointers.

On one side, Dan Hurley is on a rollercoaster going up; on the other, Geno Auriemma and the women’s team are out of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies faced Dawn Staley’s team in the women’s final four game, and UConn lost 62-48.

After the loss, Auriemma approached Dawn Staley in a heated exchange that required both staff to step in, and he later exited without the customary handshake. Auriemma addressed it head-on the next day, issuing a public apology.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that,” said Auriemma in the apology.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley argue at the end of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite the apology, Hurley stepped in after the Illinois game to defend Auriemma. Hurley, as the world knows, has often made headlines for his sideline moments. There was even a recent moment in the regional final when he went head-to-head with an official after a late sequence.

That moment is near nothing in Hurley’s books. This season, for the most part, Hurley has been out of headlines for sideline antiques. And turns out, Auriemma has some part in that change.

“It’s crazy because Geno has helped me so much,” Hurley said. “Geno, the way he handled the whole thing, such a stand-up game with the statement. He’s one of the classiest people and if anyone should get the benefit of the doubt in the world of sports it’s Geno Auriemma, because he is one of the most authentic, genuine, great people you will ever meet in your life.”

Unfortunately, Auriemma and his squad’s undefeated run ended at the Final Four. However, for Hurley, he has one last game for the curtain to fall.

Huskies Set for Title Clash With Wolverines

The Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship game. The Wolverines enter the national championship matchup with a 9-1 run over their last 10 games, averaging over 84 points while shooting better than 50% from the field.

Michigan’s production is led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who averages 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Michigan has also been strong on the perimeter, averaging 9.4 made three-pointers per game this season. Defensively, they have limited opponents to 38.4% shooting and are 21-2 record against Big Ten opponents and 15-1 in non-conference play.

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