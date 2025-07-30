Huskies Report

UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Encouraging Transfer Portal Take

The UConn Huskies added two high-impact players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Tommy Wild

Mar 27, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley smiles at a reporters question at a press conference before their practice in preparation for their East semifinal game against San Diego State at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Dan Hurley has the UConn Huskies in a solid position to compete for a national championship once again during the 2025-26 season. 

The talented roster will look pretty similar to last year’s, excluding Liam McNeeley as he begins his NBA career. However, UConn was able to land a couple of players in the transfer portal who could have a significant impact on the Huskies' next season.

The additions of Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith are why CBS Sports’ David Cobb named UConn one of his “winners” of the transfer portal.

The analyst noted that the Huskies“kept the players they felt like were worth keeping and added where they wanted to add without having to do anything too drastic. That's how things should be for high-end programs with recent national-title banners.”

UConn Huskies mascot cheers during a break
Apr 3, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; UConn Huskies mascot cheers during a break against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in the Final Four championship game of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With college sports rapidly changing, and many players switching programs year in and year out, UConn’s core of Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Tarris Reed will all be back next season. With the addition of Demary and Smith, the Huskies will be a much more well-rounded team next year.

Cobb continued, “Give Dan Hurley credit for landing combo guard Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and for also attracting a pass-first point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton. Both are top-75 transfers who will collectively upgrade UConn at the point of attack. This wasn't a head-turning haul for the Huskies, but it quietly ended up as a nice cycle.”

On paper, Hurley’s team should be one of the top programs in the nation, and much of that is due to their success in the transfer portal.

