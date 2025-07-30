UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Encouraging Transfer Portal Take
Dan Hurley has the UConn Huskies in a solid position to compete for a national championship once again during the 2025-26 season.
The talented roster will look pretty similar to last year’s, excluding Liam McNeeley as he begins his NBA career. However, UConn was able to land a couple of players in the transfer portal who could have a significant impact on the Huskies' next season.
The additions of Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith are why CBS Sports’ David Cobb named UConn one of his “winners” of the transfer portal.
The analyst noted that the Huskies“kept the players they felt like were worth keeping and added where they wanted to add without having to do anything too drastic. That's how things should be for high-end programs with recent national-title banners.”
With college sports rapidly changing, and many players switching programs year in and year out, UConn’s core of Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Tarris Reed will all be back next season. With the addition of Demary and Smith, the Huskies will be a much more well-rounded team next year.
Cobb continued, “Give Dan Hurley credit for landing combo guard Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and for also attracting a pass-first point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton. Both are top-75 transfers who will collectively upgrade UConn at the point of attack. This wasn't a head-turning haul for the Huskies, but it quietly ended up as a nice cycle.”
On paper, Hurley’s team should be one of the top programs in the nation, and much of that is due to their success in the transfer portal.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Offer Intriguing 2026 Forward
MORE: Former UConn Huskies' Standout Signs Overseas Deal With BCL
MORE: UConn Huskies' HC Dan Hurley Gets Honest About 2024-25 Season
MORE: UConn Huskies' WBB Stars Sign Exciting NIL Deal
MORE: Elite Recruit Gets Honest About Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies