Former UConn Huskies' Standout Signs Overseas Deal With BCL

This former UConn Huskies star recently signed a deal to play overseas in the Basketball Champions League on Sunday.

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) celebrates while cutting down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) celebrates while cutting down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies have another former star player making noise at the professional level prior to the start of the 2025 season.

According to Andrea Calzoni on Sunday, former Huskies' standout center Adama Sanogo has signed a deal with the Trapani Sharks of the Basketball Champions League in Italy.

Sanogo was highly-productive in UConn's offense during his three years with the Huskies, as he averaged 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game throughout his collegiate career. The 6-foot-9, 245 lbs. big man played a key role in the team's National Championship run in 2022-23, averaging a team-high 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. This included a clutch double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the National Championship win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Despite his dominant run at the college level, Sanogo went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but would eventually sign with the Chicago Bulls as a UDFA. Unfortunately for the talented center, Sanogo did not see much playing time in his two seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.7 minutes and 3.2 points per game in 13 games. Now, Sanogo will have another chance to revamp his career in the BCL.

Dylan Feltovich
