Elite Recruit Gets Honest About Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies
The UConn Huskies have the talent to contend for an NCAA championship this upcoming season.
However, with the ever-changing landscape that is college sports, the program must always be prepared for the future and continue its recruiting efforts.
One elite player the Huskies could land is Cole Cloer, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy.
The forward recently discussed each school and what they have to offer, and Cloer was honest about the Huskies and head coach Dan Hurley.
"UConn, it's, I mean, coach [Dan] Hurley, best coach if not one of the best coaches in college basketball. They've been the best team over the last 20 years in the country, their basketball program over the last 20 years. They've won what, two out of the last three national championships," said Cloer (quote via ZagsBlog).
"They produce pros. UConn is about their basketball. Connecticut is about their basketball. Coach Hurley is all in. Just the tone of his voice, the first time I've ever talked to him, the tone of his voice was just like, 'Let's go.' There wasn't any friendly talk really, it was like 'Let's get to business.' And I was like 'Dude, hell yeah let's do it.' But yeah, great coach. Great program. Produce pros. That's my dream, win basketball games. It's just a great program."
If Cloer is looking for a program that can help him prepare for the NBA while also competing in games, UConn is the perfect fit.
It will be interesting to see whether the Huskies remain on Cloer's radar as he gets closer to making a decision.
