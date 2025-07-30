UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Offer Intriguing 2026 Forward
With the 2026 recruiting trail beginning to heat up heading into the month of August, UConn Huskies' head coach Dan Hurley continues to make moves to bolster his class.
According to a social media post on Monday night, 2026 four-star forward Colben Landrew announced that he received an offer from Hurley and the Huskies.
Landrew is the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia, as well as the No. 25-ranked small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. His ability to dominant on the offensive side of the ball has caught the attention of multiple power-four schools and has quickly made him a riser within his recruiting class.
However, in order for UConn to land the highly-rated prospect, Hurley must ramp up the recruiting efforts for Landrew. The talented playmaker has already taken an official visit to Purdue last month, while also recently receiving offers from Texas and Louisville. The Huskies 2026 class does not include a single commit as of now, but Landrew has now become the third small forward to be offered by the program with four-stars Cole Cloer and Bryson Howard. Both prospect rank within the top 15 small forward recruits in the 2026 cycle.
