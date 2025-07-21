Huskies Report

UConn Huskies' WBB Stars Sign Exciting NIL Deal

UConn Huskies' stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong recently signed an exciting NIL deal last week.

Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd addresses the crowd while her teammates UConn student-athletes Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold, Sarah Strong and Ayanna Patterson look on during the Final Four champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images
After a historical run during the 2024-25 women's college basketball season, the UConn Huskies continue to reap the benefits of their incredible National Championship victory.

Unrivaled Basketball announced on Saturday that the 3-on-3 league has signed 14 women's college basketball players to NIL Deals, including Huskies' stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

The signing is seemingly part of the league's recent campaign, "The Future Is Unrivaled". And with former UConn standouts Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart being co-founders of the up-and-coming league, it was only fitting to land two of the best current Huskies.

This, however, is not the first big-time move for Fudd, as she recently joined iHeart Women's Sport podcast and NBA Star Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media to launch her new podcast "Fudd Around And Find Out." Here recent growth in popularity comes after a strong 2024 season with the program, as she finished the year averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

Strong, on the other hand, was widely considered as one of the best forwards in the nation as a freshman in 2024. The North Carolina native was second in points per game last season, trailing behind star Paige Bueckers with 16.4 points per game. She also lead UConn in rebounds per game in 2024 with 8.9, proving that she was one of the main catalyst on offense.

