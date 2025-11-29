UConn HC Reveals Biggest Challenge Against Illinois
The UConn Huskies' last matchup was against Illinois, and Dan Hurley did not hide the fact that the team pushed them in unexpected ways. In the Huskies' wire-to-wire win at Madison Square Garden, Hurley spent more time praising Illinois’ stars than celebrating the 6–1 start.
Despite falling to UConn, the Illini’s “elite” trio showed exactly why Hurley called them “really hard to guard.”
“I think they’ve got great schemes, and they’re so good in isolation. I think (Andrej) Stojaković was a guy we talked about relentlessly as someone we had to show a lot of bodies to in order to limit his rim attacks. Same thing with (David) Mirkovic. Those were the two guys, with, (Kylan) Boswell as the third because he’s the head of the snake, but he had a great game. He’s a great, great player,” started Hurley.
Boswell is the sophomore guard who poured in 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting, attacking UConn’s switches and staying unfazed by defensive pressure. He has been averaging 17.3 points this season and is, no doubt, an anchor for Illinois. And if Boswell was the engine, the next two Illini were the matchup problems.
That starts with Stojaković, a 6-foot-7 scorer whose pedigree and production make him a constant threat. Hurley pointed out that his staff spent the week preparing to “show a lot of bodies” at the sophomore, whose 18.5 points per game on nearly 59% shooting entering the night made him one of the most efficient wings in the country.
Stojaković never found rhythm against UConn’s length, but Hurley’s praise framed him as a November problem that becomes a March nightmare. And then there was Mirkovic, the freshman forward who scored eight points and scored eight points.
For a first-year Big Ten forward, Mirkovic’s blend of strength, touch, and instincts mirrors what scouts saw during his SC Derby days. This is the type of player who grows rapidly as the season moves, and Hurley made clear that Illinois has a foundational frontcourt piece who will only get harder to guard.
“These guys are really hard to guard, and just like us, it’s early in the year," Hurley said. "I think they have a chance to be as good as anybody. They’ve got their stuff they’ve got to figure out, it’s still November, just like most teams in the country. But I think they’re elite."
However, what makes this praise noteworthy is the fact that UConn’s defense was pretty good during this match. The Huskies held Illinois, which entered at nearly 95 points per game, to 32% shooting and just 20% from three-point range.
Malachi Smith controlled the game with 14 points and nine assists, including a game-sealing four-point play. UConn led from the opening possession and built a 21-point lead before Illinois’ late push. And yet, even in such a decisive win, Hurley walked away thinking about how good Illinois can become.
What’s Next for UConn and Dan Hurley?
The road ahead gets tougher for UConn. The Huskies will face Kansas, this time at the iconic Allen Fieldhouse. If Illinois tested UConn’s defensive flexibility, Kansas will test everything else. The programs share ten national championships between them, and this matchup marks the start of a home-and-home series.
To make things more interesting, Hurley still hasn’t beaten Kansas. UConn is 0–4 all-time against the Jayhawks, including the tight 69–65 battle in Lawrence back in 2023. This trip back to Phog Allen continues Hurley’s trend of daring early-season scheduling.
And with this year’s non-conference slate featuring Arizona, BYU, Texas, and Florida, the Dec. 2 showdown in Lawrence becomes another escalation in a season already filled with them. The only loss the Huskies have had this season was to Arizona, but if guarding Illinois’ trio was hard, guarding Kansas will be even harder.
