UConn's Three Keys to Victory Over Illinois
Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are getting set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a huge matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies are going to have to be ready after recently defeating the Bryant Bulldogs. The Illini are no slouch so Hurley will have to have his guys ready to go from the opening tip.
The last time these two teams faced off was in the 2023 Elite Eight where the Huskies came out victorious en route to a National Championship. But there are certain things the Huskies have to do in this matchup to make sure they defeat the Illini again.
Solo Ball needs to get his three-ball going
Every time Ball shoots a three, it seems like he does not knock it down and needs to work on that. In the Huskies last game, he shot 1-6 from downtown. That has to get better if the Huskies want to win this one.
Ball also happens to be one of the Huskies most consistent three-point shooters. He needs to figure out a way to knock down more open looks. The Huskies need him to figure it out in this one and figure it out quickly.
If Tarris Reed Jr plays get him going
It’s no secret that if one of the Huskies best players plays, he needs to be involved. Every Husky fan knows that Reed Jr. is essential to the Huskies success. Opposing teams cannot stop him.
Dan Hurley said prior that he was going to be a game time decision. If Reed Jr. plays, he needs to get a lot of plays drawn up for him. He can punish opponents in the paint and on the glass. Just feed him and the Huskies should have no problem winning this game.
Do NOT leave points on the board
It has to be said every game that the Huskies need to make their free throws. It seems like every game, they are missing free throws and leaving points on the board. That is not going to fly against this team.
The Huskies need to make their free throws against this top team and not miss them. If they miss some, it will come back to bite them. This was the main reason Hurley’s Huskies lost to the Arizona Wildcats because they left too many points on the board.
They need to figure out this issue early in this one. Knock down the freebies.
