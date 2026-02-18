Michigan Taking Aim at Big Ten Rival's QB Commit After Losing Pledge From Four-Star Recruit

Consensus 4-star recruit Peter Borque — one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2027 class — decommitted from Michigan on Tuesday, and the school appears to already have their eyes set on a potential replacement.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Eli Lederman, the 6’4”, 220 lbs. Marion, Mass. native reopened his recruitment after initially committing to former head coach Sherrone Moore. The new staff, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, has been in contact with Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback commit Kamden Lopati, who was previously committed to Whittingham when he was the head coach at Utah. Lopati is a consensus 4-star in his own right, and on paper, would be a suitable replacement at quarterback in the 2027 class if the Wolverines are able to flip him from their Big Ten rival.

As for Borque, he has already heard from Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Washington since decommitting from Michigan. Georgia, Florida and North Carolina are all also expected to connect with the 4-star and gauge his interest in joining their respective programs, per ESPN.

It will be a busy spring recruiting season for Borque, who will certainly have no shortage of options as he picks his next school.

