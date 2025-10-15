UConn Lands 4-Star Forward Commitment
Colben Landrew, a coveted four-star wing from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, announced his commitment to the UConn Huskies during a live broadcast on CBS Sports College Basketball's YouTube channel. The explosive 6-foot-6 prospect selected the Huskies over final contenders Louisville Cardinals, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Purdue Boilermakers, and Texas A&M Aggies.
Landrew made the moment unforgettable by pulling out a red UConn cap while surrounded by his family members. The nationally-ranked No. 21 overall prospect in the 2026 class ended months of speculation with his choice, sending Husky fans into celebration.
After the commitment, Landrew praised the head coach. "Coach Hurley is fully committed to his team. He is exactly the kind of coach I want and need to play for,” he told Paul Biancardi.
The wing's commitment marks a significant recruiting win for head coach Dan Hurley's program as they continue building their 2026 class. Landrew joins four-star point guard Junior County as UConn's second pledge for the upcoming recruiting cycle.
Landrew emerged as one of the nation's most intriguing prospects after a breakout junior season at Wheeler High School, where he led the Wildcats to a 29-3 record and the GHSA Class 6A state championship. He averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during that championship campaign.
His recruitment exploded this summer after a dominant showing with Game Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Landrew turned heads by averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting an efficient 50% from the field.
Originally from Alabaster, Alabama, Landrew began as a two-sport athlete at Thompson High School before transferring to Wheeler. His football background as a wide receiver contributed to his physical playing style, with scouts highlighting his powerful 6-foot-10 wingspan and college-ready frame.
Louisville made a late push in Landrew's recruitment, with head coach Patrick Kelsey making him a priority after the Cardinals missed on five-star point guard Taylen Kinney. Despite Louisville only offering on July 13, they became co-favorites with UConn entering the decision week.
But UConn's October 4 visit sealed the deal. Sources close to the recruitment revealed the Huskies made up significant ground in the final two weeks, with Landrew ultimately being swayed by the program's recent national championships, Hurley's proven player development, and the team's winning culture.
"I like UConn. Coach Hurley runs a good team, he's a great coach, he coaches his kids hard. I like that," Landrew said before making his commitment.
This commitment continues UConn's remarkable recruiting momentum under Hurley, who has masterfully built championship-caliber teams by targeting versatile, high-IQ wings like Landrew who embrace defensive toughness and team-first basketball.
With two four-star commits already secured for 2026, UConn's dynasty-building efforts show no signs of slowing down. Husky fans can now look forward to Landrew bringing his championship pedigree and two-way impact to Storrs as Hurley continues his pursuit of more national titles.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!