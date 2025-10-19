Azzi Fudd Leaves Surprising Name Off UConn’s All-Time List
UConn has produced countless basketball stars over the decades. When current Huskies star Azzi Fudd was asked to name her all-time UConn starting five, her picks were quite surprising. Not for who she chose, but for who she left out of her top five.
When the question came up, Fudd quickly answered with her selections. She confidently named Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, and Rebecca Lobo as her all-time UConn starting five. These are undeniably some of the greatest players to ever wear a Huskies uniform, with multiple national championships and WNBA titles between them.
But it's obvious someone is missing from that list. Where was Paige Bueckers?
After all, Bueckers isn't just any UConn player. She led the Huskies to the 2025 National Championship alongside Fudd, became the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, won Rookie of the Year, and is currently starring for the Dallas Wings.
The unintentional omission became even more interesting considering who Paige is to Azzi, her girlfriend.
What's the Story Behind UConn Stars Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' Relationship?
The relationship between Fudd and Bueckers adds a sweet twist to this story. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2025, ending months of speculation that started when Azzi posted a selfie with a phone case reading "Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend".
Their connection began long before UConn. They first met as teenagers at a USA Basketball camp in 2017, competing for spots on the U16 team. Azzi later revealed on the "Close Friends Only" podcast that they clicked immediately on the court, saying, "On the court, we clicked. I do not remember talking to you off the court, but I remember the plane ride to Minnesota and really liking you".
Their bond deepened when they both committed to UConn. Paige even launched a social media campaign in December 2019 to recruit Azzi to Storrs. Together, they formed one of the most dynamic duos in college basketball, leading the Huskies to the 2025 NCAA National Championship where Azzi was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after scoring 24 points in the title game.
Azzi's all-time picks leaned toward the legends who built UConn's dynasty decades ago. Her choices reflected the program's incredible history, from Rebecca Lobo's first championship in 1995 to Breanna Stewart's four straight titles from 2013 to 2016.
While Paige didn't make Azzi's top five, she's already carving her legacy. As their relationship continues to flourish and their careers soar, fans know both players are already making their case for future all-time lists.
