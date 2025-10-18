UConn’s Joe Fagnano Puts On a Show vs. Boston College
The UConn Huskies seem unstoppable at the moment. The program is on a four-game winning streak and has secured a 5-2 record this season. Quarterback Joe Fagnano, who is headed to his career-best campaign, is spearheading the charge.
Jim Mora’s side started their 2025-26 campaign with a dominant 59-13 win over the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. Fagnano logged 18 completions for 260 yards and three touchdowns while rushing in for another TD in the season opener.
It was followed by two narrow overtime losses to the Syracuse Orange and the Delaware Blue Hens, as the Huskies fell to a 1-2 record. Fagnano failed to register any TDs in the Week 2 game and managed only two TDs in a high-scoring Week 3 contest.
The rough start led many to write off both UConn and its quarterback. Cut to today, though, and Fagnano has completely heated up while the Huskies’ last loss came over a month ago.
Fagnano started crawling his way into the limelight in the program's Week 4 31-25 win over Ball State, completing 20 passes for 181 yards.
He backed it up with a similar performance against the Buffalo Bulls in a 20-17 win. The Huskies' QB later surged to brilliance in the Week 6 game against the FIU Panthers with a season-best performance, posting 22 completions for 355 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-10 victory.
Fagnano crushed his season-best for the second time in three weeks in the Huskes'38-23 win over the Boston College Eagles. He linked up for touchdowns with tight end Juice Vereen (twice), wide receiver John Neider and WR Skyler Bell, throwing a total of four for the second-straight game this season.
The youngster completed 23 of 31 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns at BC's Alumni Stadium. He also rushed in for a TD, his first after five games. Fagnano came in clutch almost every time the Huskies trailed in the game.
He threw a TD pass to Vereen when the Eagles took the lead in the first quarter. He rushed in for a touchdown when the Eagles reduced UConn’s lead to just 1 point. Boston College entered the third quarter with a 20-17 lead, and the Huskies’ QB was in no mood to chase his opponents.
Fagnano threw two touchdowns in the third quarter and added another to his tally, courtesy of Bell’s exceptional route-running, in the fourth quarter.
The 2025 season is already Fagnano’s second-best from a statistical perspective after only seven games. He has recorded 154 completion for 1,918 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's well on his way to a career year at UConn.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!