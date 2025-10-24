UConn Gets Bad News on Braylon Mullins Injury
Braylon Mullins started his UConn Huskies career exactly as expected. The McDonald's All-American scored 12 points in his exhibition debut and earned Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year honors days later.
Then came today's news about his ankle that changes everything for November, adding to the Huskies' injury concerns with center Tarris Reed Jr. already sidelined.
Jon Rothstein broke the news on X early Friday morning.
"UConn's Braylon Mullins suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week and is expected to miss approximately six weeks, per release. Significant Big East News." He reported.
The injury occurred during practice earlier this week. A six-week absence starting October 25 means Mullins should return in early December, likely for the Florida game on December 9 or the Texas matchup on December 12. Big East play begins December 16 against Butler, so the conference schedule remains largely intact.
Mullins to Miss Beginning of UConn Season
The timing hits hard. Mullins will miss the October 28 exhibition against Michigan State plus roughly nine regular-season games through early December. That includes UConn's toughest nonconference stretch: BYU at TD Garden on November 15, Arizona at home on November 19, Illinois at Madison Square Garden on November 28, and a road trip to Allen Fieldhouse to face Kansas on December 2.
The 6-foot-6 guard arrived in Storrs as Indiana Mr. Basketball after averaging 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and shooting better than 47 percent from three as a senior at Greenfield-Central High School.
He started UConn's October 13 exhibition against Boston College and scored 12 points despite foul trouble that limited him to 16 minutes. His late three-pointer and highlight dunk showed flashes of why observers believe he could dominate the Big East as a freshman. Now those flashes will have to wait until December.
What Does Mullins' Absence Mean for UConn's Rotation?
Rothstein identified the immediate beneficiary in a follow-up post.
"Braylon Mullins' injury opens the door for Jaylin Stewart to play a major role for UConn during the month of November. An under-the-radar breakout candidate nationally."
Stewart was already competing with Mullins for the starting wing spot. The 6-foot-7 veteran averaged 5.4 points per game last season and impressed in open scrimmages this fall. He gives coach Dan Hurley lineup versatility between wing and power forward, and now he gets November to cement his place in the rotation.
The backcourt depth should hold up. Malachi Smith provides experienced guard play behind projected starters Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball. Freshman Jacob Furphy can slide into minutes while Jayden Ross adds another wing option. UConn has enough bodies to cover the perimeter.
The bigger problem is frontcourt depth with Tarris Reed Jr.'s status uncertain. Reed missed the Boston College exhibition with a hamstring injury, returned to practice briefly, then aggravated it again. The Huskies hope he'll be ready for the November 3 season opener, but the timeline remains unclear. If Reed sits, freshman Eric Reibe becomes the only true center available while UConn experiments with small-ball lineups.
That's where losing Mullins really hurts. His size on the perimeter and movement shooting ability create spacing that opens driving lanes. Without that threat, defenses can pack the paint against UConn's penetration. And if Reed can't play, opponents face even less resistance inside. The Huskies deliberately scheduled a heavy November to build their NCAA Tournament resume. Navigating BYU, Arizona, Illinois, and Kansas without elite shooting and potentially without their starting center makes that challenge considerably steeper.
The silver lining is timing. If both players return by early December, UConn gets them back for the entire 20-game Big East schedule. That preserves the Huskies' ceiling for conference play and March, when games matter most. Mullins targets the December 9 Florida game or December 12 Texas matchup for his return, while Reed's situation remains week-to-week.
All five projected starters earned Big East preseason honors before the injuries hit. Alex Karaban, Ball, and Reed made the All-Big East First Team while Demary earned Second Team recognition. Mullins was named Preseason Freshman of the Year just days before his ankle injury. The Huskies were picked second in the conference behind St. John's.
November will test whether that preseason hype was justified. Stewart gets his chance to prove he belongs in the starting lineup. The veteran guards need to carry the offense through brutal road games. And if Reed can't go, Reibe faces a trial by fire against high-major competition. Survive this stretch healthy and whole, and UConn can still chase the championship expectations that followed them into the season.
