UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. Provides Injury Update
Tarris Reed Jr. isn’t taking his time on the sidelines lightly. The UConn Huskies forward has been off the hardcourts due to a hamstring injury. He missed the exhibition game against Boston College and has been listed as doubtful for Michigan. In fact, not so long ago, Reed spoke at Big East Media Day Media Availability and gave an update.
“(I’m) hanging in there, day-by-day. It’s getting better, I just can’t wait to be back on the court with the guys… No clue (when I’ll be back), it’s like week-by-week. Taking my time with it, making sure when I come back I’m going to be at 110% … It sucks. It’s one of the worst feelings. But I know there’s a purpose for it, and it’s challenging me to be more of a leader off the court. I just can’t wait to get back,” Reed said.
The injury has sidelined one of the Big East’s most talked-about forwards just as the Huskies ramp up for a pivotal stretch. Reed made a significant impact last season despite coming off the bench behind Samson Johnson.
Reed’s junior year saw him average 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in just under 20 minutes per game. He even went on to win the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award. Reed even had double-doubles, including a 24-point, 18-rebound, six-block outing at Providence.
That performance alone put him in rare company, making it the only 24-18-6 game across Division I last season. Before UConn, Reed spent two years at Michigan, appearing in 66 games and averaging 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds.
As Reed recovers, the Huskies are taking a cautious approach, evaluating him week to week to ensure he returns fully healthy and at peak form. While Reed might be on the sidelines for a while, he’s been reflecting on what keeps him grounded.
How is Tarris Reed Jr. Dealing With His Downtime?
Faith has become a central part of Reed’s journey.
“I said, Jesus Christ saved my life. So, before games, after games, win, lose, or draw, I'm going to thank him for it all,” Reed said, sharing how his relationship with Christ shapes his perspective both on and off the court.
Reed also pointed to the long process he went through with his strength and conditioning coach, which became a transformative experience.
“It’s a long story with my strength conditioning coach. And it was a process. I mean, the Lord, like, I said, he changed every aspect of my life. So just to be here where I am now and try to be a light to others,” he added.
Leaning into faith is something head coach Dan Hurley has also long spoken about.
“I think to have spirituality and faith in something greater than yourself is critically important,” Hurley said. “Knowing that whatever I’m going through in life, whether it’s a health crisis or struggles with family or career, that it’s all part of God’s plan.” His approach has shaped the culture in Storrs, providing players like Reed a framework to navigate challenges both on and off the court.
Even on the sidelines, Reed is finding ways to make an impact. While Reed may not play against Michigan, November 3rd is still possible. On the 3rd, the Huskies face New Haven in Storrs. Since Hurley is taking a measured approach, he might keep Reed off the court so that he is healthy in March.
