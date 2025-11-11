UConn Gets Good News with Injury Updates
There was a bit more bounce in Dan Hurley’s step this week. And for good reason. After a few weeks of managing injuries to key players, the UConn Huskies head coach finally had some positive news to share about two of his players, freshman Braylon Mullins and Australian standout Jacob Furphy.
Both have been sidelined with ankle injuries, but their respective recoveries are finally showing signs of light. Hurley started with Mullins, the five-star freshman and Indiana’s reigning “Mr. Basketball”, who had been out since late October after rolling his ankle in practice.
“Yeah, I think, you know, Braylon is starting to move, starting to move on the AlterG and starting to shoot and do some different things,” Hurley said. “He’s such an elite athlete that people at his level tend to recover a little quicker than even the projected timelines. So, without pushing him, I think he’s recovering well.”
Mullins was one of the most highly touted recruits in the nation and was expected to be a plug-and-play player. His lone game as a Husky saw Mullins score 12 points in an exhibition against Boston. If Mullins returns soon, UConn could be unstoppable. Then came Furphy’s turn.
Furphy, the versatile wing from Tasmania, had been nursing his own ankle sprain, an unlucky, almost freakish injury that happened just before UConn’s opener. However, Hurley has an update about him.
“Furphy kind of sprained it in a non-live warm-up drill, a freakish thing,” Hurley said. “We thought he was getting close to being back, maybe even available for this one, but then he took a setback in rehab. I think he might have just pushed it a little too hard. But he may be in the mix for the weekend. We’ll see how he progresses this week.”
That cautious optimism was telling. Furphy, who made his mark on the international stage with Australia’s national program, was expected to bring shooting and defensive versatility to Hurley’s rotation. Hurley also had an update about another player who’s coming off a dreadful injury period.
Dan Hurley Makes Curious Decision About Tarris Reed Jr.’s Minutes
As two Huskies work their way back, another is officially free to go full throttle. Hurley confirmed that forward Tarris Reed Jr., who recently returned from a hamstring injury, no longer has any restrictions.
“Tarris is off the minutes restriction; there’s no minutes restriction for Tarris moving forward,” Hurley said.
The decision, perhaps, stems from the fact that with Reed on the court, the Huskies are a dangerous team. In his first game of the season, in the 110-47 win over UMass Lowell, Reed owned the paint.
Reed scored 20 points and 12 rebounds on 75% shooting. Since then, he’s continued to look sharp, following up with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks against Columbia. The big man’s return and newfound freedom come at the perfect time for Hurley’s crew.
With Reed back at full strength and Mullins and Furphy inching closer to returns, UConn’s depth is about to look the way Hurley envisioned back in October. Next up, UConn faces BYU in Boston on November 15.
