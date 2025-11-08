UConn Center’s Return Restores Dan Hurley’s Defensive Edge
When Tarris Reed Jr. finally stepped back onto the court, it felt like the UConn Huskies rediscovered a piece of its identity. The fourth-ranked Huskies already looked good, taking down New Haven; however, with Reed back patrolling the paint, Dan Hurley’s defense once again had its anchor.
The veteran center had missed time with a hamstring injury, but against UMass Lowell, his presence turned a good UConn team into a terrifying one. In just 17 minutes, Reed made 20 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks, shooting 9-of-12 from the field. That match was Reed’s 11th career double-double.
With Reed, the Huskies’ defensive communication, rim protection, and rebounding all looked crisper. As UConn took down UMass Lowell 110–47, it was clear the team had regained its defining factor. Hurley didn’t hide how big a difference Reed’s return made either.
“Yeah, I mean, it helped everybody,” Hurley said postgame. “It helped Eric’s performance. It allowed Eric (Reibe) to kind of slide into the Donovan (Clingan) freshman situation, where he had Adama (Sanogo) out there to pave the way for him to be in a more comfortable position. You could see the impact on the defense, the impact on the offense, and he was on a minutes restriction here.”
Sanogo was the veteran big man who anchored UConn’s 2023 national title team. His experience and strength allowed Donovan Clingan, then a freshman, to learn and develop without pressure. Clingan could play off Sanogo, focus on specific assignments, and gain confidence without being thrown into every tough matchup.
Now, with Reed stepping into the Sanogo role, it provides stability to the defense and rebounding, while Reibe, a younger big, can ease into his minutes, just as Clingan once did. Additionally, it sounds like Reed’s 20-minute cap won’t last long. Hurley made it clear that the leash is about to be loosened.
“I think we wanted to keep him at 20, and now he can go. I imagine we’ll extend that out another five to eight minutes because he felt great. He makes a big difference on both ends, on the backboard. He’s one of the best big guys in the country,” added Hurley
Reed’s numbers last season prove why he is, in fact, the “best”. Last season, he averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. And while Reed reestablishes himself, Hurley continues to find room for others.
“There’s still a role for Dwayne (Koroma), there’s still a chance to be able to play the three centers because they all bring different things,” said Hurley. UConn suddenly has depth and identity again, a dangerous combination.
Dan Hurley Says Tarris Reed Jr. Is Playing His Way Into the NBA Draft
The UConn coach sees more than just a defensive anchor returning.
“Just him as a human being, his charisma, his personality, he’s got a similar life force about him that Donovan brought to the locker room, too,” Hurley said, referencing Clingan, now with the Portland Trail Blazers.
“The guy never has a bad day. And he knows he’s got a chance to become a great player at UConn, potentially a championship player at UConn, and to become an NBA draft pick this year. That’s a lot you bring back to the lineup,” added Hurley.
After two developmental seasons at Michigan, he transferred to UConn and thrived, earning the Big East Sixth Man of the Year award. His blend of power, touch, and defensive instincts makes him a modern big with old-school toughness.
Reed finished last season ranked in the top 12 nationally in both offensive and defensive rebounding, according to KenPom, and third in the Big East in total rebounds. However, what makes Reed truly special is his “presence”.
The smile, the chatter, the unshakable confidence that fuels everyone around him. As Reed’s teammate, Silas Demary puts it, “I think Tarris brings a certain presence, like he’s an enforcer. When you look at us across the board and you see T-Reed playing the five, it’s a scary sight because he has such a big presence. I think he impacts a lot of shots, he talks a lot, and he’s a leader. Him being on the floor just brought another level to who we are.”
That’s what Hurley meant when he talked about “life force.” Reed brings energy that travels through the entire roster. As UConn pushes deeper into the season, Reed’s return feels like a reawakening.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!