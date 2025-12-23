Pickle Juice Mix-Up Doesn’t Stop UConn’s Big East Burst

The No. 5 UConn Huskies turned an unusual mid-game interruption into a footnote while delivering another authoritative Big East road win.

Connecticut shook off a sluggish opening half and a bizarre early second-half moment involving point guard Silas Demary Jr. to roll past the DePaul Blue Demons 72-54 at Wintrust Arena.

Despite turnover issues and the absence of leading scorer Solo Ball, the Huskies leaned on balance, defense, and poise to move to 2-0 in league play and extend an eight-game surge that now defines their December.

Demary’s Detour and UConn’s Response

Connecticut’s night took a surreal turn seconds into the second half when Demary sprinted off the floor after getting sick. Head coach Dan Hurley later explained the cause with a bit of humor, saying the issue stemmed from a halftime blend that did not sit well.

“I think he got hit somewhere that caused it,” Hurley said after the game. “I almost stepped in it. I’ve got to go check the bottom of my shoes.”

Jan 29, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Demary briefly disappeared down the wrong tunnel before Hurley crossed the court to retrieve him, a sequence that drew double takes around the arena.

The interruption did little to slow Connecticut. While Demary was out, the Huskies steadied themselves, widened a three-point edge to double digits, and never allowed DePaul to seize momentum.

Demary returned about five minutes later and finished with 13 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, plus two blocks and a steal, narrowly missing a triple-double.

“The guys played steady while I was out, and when I came back in, we went to another level,” Demary said. “Malachi came in, we were still doing what we needed to do. When I came back in, it was another level we went to. That’s just a testament to coach pushing us every day and guys just being ready.”

Hurley later added on social media that Demary was feeling fine on the flight home and clarified the halftime mix-up.

I just spoke to Silas on the plane…He’s feeling great now…the problem on the court was that he mixed an electrolyte drink with pickle juice at Halftime. That was obviously a mistake. — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) December 22, 2025

Balance, Defense and a Second-Half Surge

After a messy start that featured nine first-half turnovers, Connecticut regrouped behind crisp shot selection and interior force.

Alex Karaban led all scorers with 21 points, matching his season high, and repeatedly found space in a building he enjoys.

“I think it’s a shooter’s hoop,” Karaban said. “The hoop looks bigger in Chicago, the rims are nice here. I love playing here. It’s a nice arena.”

Tarris Reed Jr. delivered a second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds while adding three blocks.

Braylon Mullins provided timely scoring late, drilling two three-pointers during a closing run that pushed the margin to 18.

Dec 16, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs forward Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor (4) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Connecticut shot 47.4 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three, then turned it up after halftime by hitting 55.6 percent while holding DePaul to 31.0 percent in the final 20 minutes. The Huskies owned the paint 38-20, won the rebounding battle 40-28, and finished plus 12 on the glass.

Connecticut improved to 12-1 overall and matched its longest winning streak from last season, also moving to 2-0 in true road games.

With a 10-day holiday break ahead and a New Year’s Eve trip to Xavier next, the Huskies exit Chicago with momentum intact.

What could have become a distraction instead underscored their depth, composure, and ability to turn odd moments into another convincing Big East statement.