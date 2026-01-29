UConn Legend Entering Huskies of Honor

The UConn Huskies have had many great players throughout the years grace the uniform for the men's basketball program and will honor one of the best in their history.

UConn announced that former center Hasheem Thabeet will join the Huskies of Honor on Feb. 14, at halftime of their against Georgetown at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

All-time great Hasheem Thabeet will join the Huskies of Honor on Feb. 14 🙌



Thabeet, a two-time National Defensive Player of the Year, will become the 24th individual player to join the Huskies of Honor. pic.twitter.com/nAkek9Tsv8 — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 29, 2026

Thabeet will become the 24th individual player to join the Huskies of Honor, which also includes two teams, an administrator and three coaches.

It is a fitting honor for Thabeet, who was one of the best players in college basketball in the 2000s decade.

Hasheem Thabeet's Tenure with the Huskies

Thabeet didn't start playing basketball until 15 years old growing up in Tanzania, but eventually made it to the United States, playing for Cypress Christian School in Houston, Texas and then committing to UConn as a part of the Class of 2006.

He made an impact as a freshman in the 2006-07 season, starting all 31 games and averaging 6.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 24.6 minutes per contest, earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors.

Thabeet then dominated as a sophomore in the 2007-08 season, averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game and making 64% of his shots from the field. He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Big East Second Team honors.

He had his best season as a junior in the 2008-09 campaign, averaging a double-double at 13.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, while also making 4.2 blocks per contest.

Thabeet was the Co-Big East Player of the Year sharing the award with Pitt center DeJuan Blair, the last UConn player to do so. He also was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season as was an AP Second Team All-American.

Mar 28, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Hasheem Thabeet (left) celebrates following the game against the Missouri Tigers during the finals of the west regional in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Huskies defeated the Tigers 82-75 to advance to the final four. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also led the Huskies to the Final Four for the third time in program history and the first time since they won the National Championship in 2004.

Thabeet finished his UConn career with 99 starts in 100 appearances, averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game.

He became the highest draft pick in Huskies history when the Oklahoma City Thunder took him second overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, with Emeka Okafor also going second overall, but to the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Thabeet had a largely unsuccessful NBA career and has played most of his professional career overseas, now playing for Dar Basketball Club in his home country of Tanzania.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!