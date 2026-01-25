Dan Hurley Admits UConn Cannot Sustain Elite Play

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has rarely sounded more direct about his team’s limits.

Despite a 19–1 record, a No. 2 national ranking, and a spotless start in Big East play, Hurley acknowledged that his group has not yet shown the ability to dominate games on both ends of the floor at the same time.

The admission came after another narrow league escape, underscoring a season-long theme. UConn continues to win through resolve and depth, but the level of sustained execution that defined its most recent championship run has remained elusive.

That gap, Hurley insists, is the difference between winning now and winning it all later.

Rebounding and consistency top Hurley’s list of concerns

Hurley’s primary worry is not effort or toughness, but whether this roster can maintain elite habits for an entire game. After the overtime victory against Villanova Wildcats, he returned to an issue he has raised repeatedly: rebounding.

Both of UConn’s national title teams finished among the top fifteen nationally in offensive and defensive rebounding rate, according to KenPom. This season, the Huskies sit 16th in offensive rebounding rate and a concerning 131st on the defensive glass.

Jan 24, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) and guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) work for the rebound against Villanova Wildcats forward Matt Hodge (33) late in the game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Those numbers showed up clearly in the Villanova game. UConn allowed the Wildcats to recover 45.5% of their missed shots, a damaging figure on a night when the Huskies themselves shot just 36 percent from the field.

Hurley said rebounding again stood out as a problem, even as he praised his guards for protecting the ball. Tarris Reed Jr. committed four of the team’s nine turnovers in a forty-five-minute game before fouling out, while the rest of the backcourt largely stayed composed.

Hurley framed the broader issue as one of sustainability.

“I think we got a will to win,” he said. “We don’t have an ability to sustain the level of basketball that we need to play at both ends of the court.”

He later added that his responsibility is to focus on anything that could derail Big East titles or a Final Four push, noting bluntly, “We’re just not playing at that level yet. It's late January. We gotta get this shit tied up within the next weeks or month."

Winning ugly still counts, and UConn keeps doing it

For all the nitpicking, the results remain hard to dismiss. UConn has won 15-straight games and stands 9–0 in the Big East, holding a one-game edge on St. John’s. Several victories required late rallies or overtime, including road wins at Providence and Seton Hall and a grind-it-out effort against Georgetown.

Against Villanova, the Huskies fell behind early, lost Braylon Mullins to a head injury that sent him into concussion protocol, and watched Reed foul out in overtime. They also endured empty possessions late and a technical foul on Hurley that briefly swung momentum.

Still, UConn closed the game. Solo Ball delivered a career-defining performance on Coaches vs. Cancer day, scoring 24 points while his cancer-survivor mother watched from the stands. His shooting, 5-of-12 from beyond the arc and a perfect night at the line, lifted the Huskies when offense was scarce elsewhere.

Hurley drew perspective from the locker room afterward, describing an emotional scene that included children from Connecticut Children’s Hospital. He emphasized that joy and gratitude coexist with high standards.

“You can’t take the joy out of it,” he said.

The current team may lack the overwhelming dominance of past champions, but it has repeatedly found ways to survive. At 19–1, the balance between concern and confidence remains firmly in UConn’s favor.

