UConn HC Reveals Reason Behind Unrivaled Investment

The UConn Huskies are undefeated this season. In their last game, the Huskies faced Butler, burying the Bulldogs to win 80–48. With that, the Huskies are riding a 41-game winning streak that dates back to last season. They’ve now won 20 straight games by at least 25 points.

Before the big win, UConn defeated DePaul by a similar score of 86-40. Soon after the Feb. 4 win, Geno Auriemma was asked about something beyond the box scores. He was asked about something his former Huskies are building, and building better than anyone expected.

That ‘something’ is Unrivaled, and Auriemma’s connection to it is as personal. While it is true that the founders of the unrivaled are former Huskies, Auriemma did not invest in the company because of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

As Auriemma puts it, “Somebody asked me one time about the names of all the teams and all this other stuff, and I’m like, 'No, I don’t know all that stuff.’ Or, ‘You’re an investor. Shouldn’t you know that?’ No. I mean, I’m an investor in Apple, and I don’t know how they make phones and all that stuff. I tell people I invested in Stewie and Napheesa as people because I believe in them. Then I watch to see what it looks like, and it looks amazing. The players play hard, they compete, and they’re having fun. A lot of people are going to the games.”

That belief is already paying off. Unrivaled’s fast-paced three-on-three format has drawn fans and filled arenas. In fact, a league game in Philadelphia in January of 2026 had the highest attendance of any professional women’s basketball regular-season game, with 21,490.

In fact, Auriemma is not the only name that believes in Unrivaled. Before Unrivaled ever tipped off, its vision attracted serious credibility, and by May 2024, former ESPN president John Skipper and former Turner president David Levy came aboard.

That initial investment group also featured a diverse mix of athletes, executives, and cultural power players. NBA and WNBA voices like Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Michelle Wie West bought into the idea early.

As Unrivaled’s concept became a tangible product, more investors came in. In December 2024, the league closed its Series A round at a reported $35 million. That group included rival coach Dawn Staley, JuJu Watkins and Olympic icons Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps.

What’s next for the Huskies?

While Unrivaled grows, UConn’s immediate focus stays on the next opponent. The Huskies will face 11-12 Creighton on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Beyond the Bluejays, Marquette, Villanova, Providence, Georgetown and St. John’s all await before the regular season ends.

