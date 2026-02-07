Geno Auriemma Credits UConn Guard for Stewardship

TheUConn Huskies are untouchable this season. Their last game was against Big East opponent DePaul, which ended in an 86–40 win for the Huskies, pushing their winning streak to 40 straight games dating back to last season. At 24–0 overall and 13–0 in Big East play, UConn looks ready for March.

They have had 19 straight wins by at least 25 points, and such consistent production is not easy to come by. While the game itself was one for the books, soon after, when Geno Auriemma was asked about the Husky who was guiding the younger teammates, he named a player who was not on the court.

And that player is Caroline Ducharme. “Caroline, who’s not playing right now, has been here for five years and has been through a lot, and she’s great with the players, a great teammate….Your question is good because some of them have had a huge impact on the court. Everybody sees it, right? But somebody like Caroline, people haven’t seen her impact," started Auriemma.

That history matters. Ducharme arrived as the No. 11 recruit in her class and a McDonald’s All-American. However, soon things changed. As a freshman in 2021–22, she suffered a concussion but played through it without missing extended time, even hitting a game-winner in overtime.

“She’s a really tough kid,” added Auriemma. “When Paige was hurt that one year, she was our best player by far. But now her impact is off the court. Her impact is in the locker room. Her impact is in how she talks to younger players. So I’m proud of her, and I’m proud of the fact that even when they’re not on the court, they’re still having that impact that’s so important to keeping the tradition going."

When Paige Bueckers had an ACL injury, and Azzi Fudd was out due to a right knee issue in 2021–22, Ducharme stepped in. She went on to average 15.8 points over a 15-game stretch. The real disruption came the following year. In 2022–23, Ducharme sustained another concussion in January, sidelining her for 13 games and dashing expectations of an expanded role.

Head injuries lingered into 2023–24, when post-concussion symptoms forced her to take a medical redshirt after just four games, shutting her down for the remainder of the season. Her return has been slow but deliberate.

This season, Ducharme has appeared in 15 games, in small bursts, averaging 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game while working back from both concussion history and a December shoulder injury.

Huskies have Seven More Games Before the Season Ends.

The Huskies and Auriemma have seven more games this season. Next up, the Huskies face Butler at PeoplesBank Arena. On the floor, the Huskies are heavy favorites. UConn is 9–0 all-time against the Butler Bulldogs, including a 94–47 win in Indianapolis earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Butler enters the game with a 9–14 overall record, led by Saniya Jackson and Mallory Miller, but will be facing a UConn team that leads the nation in assists per game and has won 60 straight league games, including tournament play.

After Butler, Creighton comes to Storrs, followed by trips to Marquette and Villanova. Providence and Georgetown loom back home before a regular-season finale at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden.

