UConn Hosting Multiple 2027 Recruiting Visits

The Huskies are coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons, and no doubt, it has shifted the conversation around the program.

Despite going through a coaching crisis, the Huskies' head coach, Jason Candle, managed to add six names to the 2026 class on National Signing Day.

That group joins early enrollees like Cason Dash, Zikhere Leaks, James Tilus and a long list already on campus this spring. Additionally, the Huskies have added 58 players from the transfer portal. Candle, however, is far from done.

In fact, Candle has already had visits and set many more with multiple 2027 prospects.

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle puts on his head set before the MAC Championship game against the Miami RedHawks at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jamir Dean

Jamir Dean is a 2027 wide receiver out of Alcoa. He is a multi-sport athlete and helped Alcoa win a TSSAA 4A state championship in 2025 while taking snaps on both sides of the ball. Dean has posted times of 11.41 in the 100m, 23.67 in the 200m and 55.96 in the 400m in track.

Dean did all that while also clearing 6-foot-5 and a half in the high jump and placing seventh in the Tennessee AA decathlon. He also surpassed 1,000 career points in basketball.

Dean has already scheduled an official visit with UConn for May 29-31. He also has scheduled official visits to Wake Forest, Mississippi State and Penn State.

James Kyriakopoulos

James Kyriakopoulos is a specialist (kicker/punter) from New Trier, Ill., where he also plays varsity soccer. He has a visit to UConn scheduled on March 31. His listed game stats are limited, but his soccer background provides a technical foundation that programs often prioritize for specialists.

Delorean Airall Jr.

Delorean Airall Jr. is a defensive prospect with strong tackling production. He has recorded 149 total tackles, averaging 3.9 tackles per game, along with 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and two recoveries over his high school career.

He has averaged 3.9 tackles per game. Airall also holds offers from multiple programs, including Florida State, Cincinnati, Rutgers, UNLV and UConn, with an official visit to UConn scheduled for June 12.

Kenan Clymer

Kenan Clymer is a 6-foot defensive back from Eastern High School in New Jersey. He is part of the 2027 class and already holds an offer from Syracuse.

“Excited to be up at @UConnFootball on April 4th!!! Appreciate the invite,” wrote Clymer on X, announcing the visit. Clymer also holds an offer from Syracuse.

Richie Dexter

Richie Dexter is a 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle from Chandler, Ariz. He holds offers from Arizona, San Diego State, New Mexico and UConn, among others. Dexter has scheduled an official visit to UConn in late May, allowing the Huskies to establish early positioning in his recruitment.

Hayden Green

Hayden Green is a wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class with multiple Power 4 offers, including Duke, Kentucky, Syracuse, TCU and Texas A&M. Hayden already had a visit to UConn.

In fact, soon after the visit, he took to X and wrote, “I’d like to thank @maxwray10, @AngeGaspard24, and @CoachCandle for the invitation and for making this opportunity possible. I had an amazing visit the campus is really nice, and both the coaches and players truly showed what makes UConn such a special place. I’m looking forward to getting back on campus again soon.”

Mikey Vernon Jr.

Mikey Vernon Jr. is a 2027 athlete from Armwood, Fla., with great production. He has totaled 1,408 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his varsity career, averaging 16.0 yards per reception.

In the 2024–25 season, Vernon recorded 522 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 11 games, while also contributing 124 kickoff return yards. Defensively, he has added 23 total tackles and one interception. He has scheduled an official visit with UConn after receiving an offer earlier this year.

Zack Feenburg

Zack Feenburg is a specialist who recently visited UConn. He is rated as a 4.5-star kicker and a four-star punter by Kohl's.

Soon after the visit, Feenburg took to X and wrote, “Great visit to @UConnFootball! Thank you for the invite and the time, @patcashmore and @Coach_Kessel20. Really enjoyed connecting with the players as well! Getting on campus like this is key in finding the right college fit!”

Brady Shuffain

Brady Shuffain is a 2027 quarterback with 2,354 career passing yards and 16 touchdowns across 20 varsity games. During his junior season, he threw for 2,011 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 182.8 yards per game. He has also contributed as a rusher, totaling 56 career rushing yards and one touchdown.

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