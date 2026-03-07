UConn Injury Report Heading Into The Big East Tournament

The Huskies closed their regular season with an 85–49 win at Madison Square Garden against St. John’s.

With that, the Huskies have a 47-game winning streak, tying the fifth-longest run in Division I women’s basketball history. The Huskies are 31–0 overall and 20–0 in Big East play.

UConn is winning games by nearly 38 points per contest, the third-largest average margin in Division I history, trailing only two other Huskies teams from the program’s own dynasty years.

Next up, the Huskies head to the Big East Tournament to face Georgetown.

Who’s Out? Huskies Missing Two Pieces

As UConn prepares for the Big East Tournament, two players remain sidelined, and neither is expected to return this season. Forward Ice Brady and guard Morgan Cheli are both listed as out heading into the conference tournament.

Brady’s absence has lingered since the opening weeks of the season. The 6-foot-3 forward played in the first two games, averaging 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in limited minutes before inflammation in her right knee forced her to step away from the lineup ahead of a November matchup with Loyola Chicago.

Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Initially considered a day-to-day situation, the injury never fully settled, and Brady ultimately underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Cheli’s situation has followed a similar timeline of uncertainty.

The sophomore guard had an ankle injury that required surgery, cutting her freshman season short. Early in the year, there was optimism she might return during conference play, but the recovery has taken longer than expected. Meanwhile, Georgetown will also be without Victoria Rivera.

UConn’s Tournament Quest and the Familiar Foe Factor

UConn enters the Big East Tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the regular season championship and is now chasing its 31st conference tournament title. The Huskies have also won 12 consecutive conference tournament championships.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT GAMEDAY



🆚 No. 8-seed Georgetown

📍 Mohegan Sun Arena

⏰ Noon

📺 peacock / NBC Sports Network pic.twitter.com/xDcDFPu7uW — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 7, 2026

Their quarterfinal opponent will be the No. 8 seed. Georgetown is coming off a 62–58 win over Butler. The Hoyas finished the regular season 14–16 overall and 6–14 in conference play, with Khia Miller leading the team in scoring at 9.2 points per game and players like Destiny Agubata, Brianna Scott and Laila Jewett have bursts of scoring.

Additionally, UConn holds a 59–6 all-time record against Georgetown and has won 42 straight meetings between the teams. The most recent matchup was just weeks ago in Hartford, where the Huskies beat the Hoyas 84–52.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!