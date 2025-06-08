UConn Huskies Star Lands Shockingly Rough NBA Draft Prediction
UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley is probably one of the more intriguing players that have entered the NBA Draft this season.
McNeeley spent just one season at Connecticut, averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.1 minutes per game on 38.1/31.7/86.6 shooting splits.
While his percentages obviously leave much to be desired, he is widely viewed as a significant offensive threat who could develop into quite the sharpshooter on the professional level.
As a result of McNeeley's offensive skill, most have him projected as a mid first-round pick, and many have him flying off the board in the lottery.
Don't tell that to Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, however, who doesn't exactly envision a bright NBA Draft future for the 6-foot-7 star.
Cummings is projecting McNeeley to land with the Washington Wizards, but not with the sixth overall pick. Instead, he has McNeeley falling to the Wizards at No. 40, the top half of the second round.
This is definitely a rough prediction for McNeeley, who, even if he is a bit rough around the edges, will almost certainly be drafted somewhere in the first round.
It should be noted, though, that McNeeley's professional career is no slam dunk. While he definitely possesses clear offensive talent, he isn't much of a defender, and in a league where three-and-D wings are ubiquitous, McNeeley's lack of defensive acumen could make it tough for him to stick.
That being said, it still seems hard to imagine the 19-year-old not being selected in Round 1 later this month.