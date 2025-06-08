Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Star Lands Shockingly Rough NBA Draft Prediction

This UConn Huskies star has received a surprisingly tough NBA Draft prediction.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 30, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket against Maryland Eastern Shore guard Cardell Bailey (5) during the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket against Maryland Eastern Shore guard Cardell Bailey (5) during the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley is probably one of the more intriguing players that have entered the NBA Draft this season.

McNeeley spent just one season at Connecticut, averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.1 minutes per game on 38.1/31.7/86.6 shooting splits.

While his percentages obviously leave much to be desired, he is widely viewed as a significant offensive threat who could develop into quite the sharpshooter on the professional level.

As a result of McNeeley's offensive skill, most have him projected as a mid first-round pick, and many have him flying off the board in the lottery.

Don't tell that to Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, however, who doesn't exactly envision a bright NBA Draft future for the 6-foot-7 star.

Cummings is projecting McNeeley to land with the Washington Wizards, but not with the sixth overall pick. Instead, he has McNeeley falling to the Wizards at No. 40, the top half of the second round.

This is definitely a rough prediction for McNeeley, who, even if he is a bit rough around the edges, will almost certainly be drafted somewhere in the first round.

It should be noted, though, that McNeeley's professional career is no slam dunk. While he definitely possesses clear offensive talent, he isn't much of a defender, and in a league where three-and-D wings are ubiquitous, McNeeley's lack of defensive acumen could make it tough for him to stick.

That being said, it still seems hard to imagine the 19-year-old not being selected in Round 1 later this month.

Matthew Schmidt
Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

