UConn Men's Basketball's Top Three Early-Season Matchups
Onto the next one.
UConn finished its 2024-25 campaign with a record of 24-11, including a 14-6 record against conference opponents. It dominated its early-season slate before falling short in every one of its Maui Invitational games. The Huskies will face off against Boston College and Michigan State in two exhibition matchups before moving on to their November schedule, which features a trio of tough non-conference opponents before they tip off against the national champs in Florida in December.
What are some of the toughest matchups to look out for as the Huskies look to get into their groove to start off the 2025-26 season?
BYU: Nov. 15, 2025
UConn will face off against BYU at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Celtics, during this year's Hall of Fame Series. UConn last faced BYU in a 2003 NCAA tournament matchup, where future NBA draft selections Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon took point in taking a close Huskies victory. BYU went 26-10, or its fourth year of 20 wins or more in five seasons, in its first year under head coach Kevin Young. The Sweet 16 squad could prove to be a challenge should they keep the momentum going with the former Phoenix Suns coach.
Arizona: Nov. 19, 2025
UConn will play in the first of a home-and-home series against Arizona just after their Hall of Fame Series appearance. The Huskies are 5-2 against the Wildcats since late 1999, but haven't suited up against the Big 12 squad since 2018. Arizona's made the tournament in its last four years, which includes their run to the Sweet 16 last year. Even with the departure of guard Caleb Love, the Wildcats could be a team to look out for with the return of Jaden Bradley and the addition of a handful of 5-star prospects from their 2025 recruiting class.
Illinois: Nov. 28, 2025
UConn will take to Madison Square Garden to face Illinois as it rounds out its November schedule. Illinois went 12-8 in a Big Ten Conference with some new additions last year, but still earned key wins over ranked Michigan and Purdue to round out their regular season. An experienced roster with ninth-year head coach Brad Underwood and the return of center Tomislav Ivisic could make the matchup a solid test before the Huskies face a number of notable opponents and kick off their Big East schedule, which includes a pair of matchups against St. John's, in December.
