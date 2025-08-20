UConn Men's Basketball Releases Heavy Non-Conference Schedule
The UConn Huskies' trail of redemption has officially been paved.
UConn men's basketball officially released its non-conference slate for the 2025-26 season, which will unofficially tip off with an exhibition clash against Boston College on Oct. 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The games start counting on Nov. 3, when the Huskies host New Haven in either Hartford or Storrs.
View the full slate below, with times, TV info, and remaining venues to be determined at a later date.
- Monday, Oct 13: vs. Boston College (@ Uncasville, CT) (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Oct. 28: Michigan State (@ Hartford) (Exhibition)
- Monday, Nov. 3: New Haven
- Friday, Nov. 7: UMass Lowell
- Monday, Nov. 10: Columbia
- Saturday, Nov. 15: vs. BYU (@ Boston, MA)
- Wednesday, Nov. 19: Arizona (@ Storrs)
- Sunday, Nov. 23: Bryant
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Illinois (@ New York, NY)
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: @ Kansas
- Friday, Dec. 5: East Texas A&M
- Tuesday, Dec 9: vs. Florida (@ New York, NY)
- Friday, Dec. 12: vs. Texas (@ Hartford)
After home showdowns with mid-majors New Haven, UMass Lowell, and Columbia at home, UConn faces one of the more daunting slates in the nation, facing off against six teams from last year's NCAA Tournament.
That includes a rematch with the defending champion Florida Gators, who ended the Huskies' bid at three consecutive national titles with a thrilling 77-75 victory in the Round of 32 set in Raleigh. The sequel will be staged in Madison Square Garden in New York City, one of two visits to Manhattan before the Big East Tournament.
UConn will also face another recent NCAA Tournament foe in Illinois on Black Friday, Nov. 28, after easily disposing of the Fighting Illini en route to an aforementioned national title in 2024's regional final action.
Other games of note include BYU's visit to New England on Nov. 15, as the Huskies and Cougars will do battle at TD Garden in Boston as part of the Hall of Fame Series. It'll be the first time the two sides do battle since the opening round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament, which saw UConn take a 58-53 decision in Spokane. The Huskies immediately returns home to Storrs to face Arizona, the first half of a home-and-home couple between elite program that did battle for the national title in 1999.
UConn's lone true road game on the non-conference slate comes against Kansas on Dec. 2. The Huskies are winless against the Jayhawks in four tries, the most recent being a 69-65 defeat in Lawrence in December 2023. The slate closes out against Texas at Hartford's PeoplesBank Arena (formerly Hartford Civic Center/XL Center), as the Huskies face the Longhorns for the third consecutive season. UConn took a 76-65 final in Austin last December thanks in part to 21 points from Alex Karaban.
