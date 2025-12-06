UConn Needs to Preach Patience With Freshman Guard

When UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley was able to recruit five-star freshman Braylon Mullins, there were going to be growing pains for the kid. And there has been through 3 games so far for the freshman. Mullins had been out for the first good bit of the season with an injury.

But now that Mullins is healthy, Hurley and staff need to be able to let Mullins play his game and put shots up and the more Mullins shoots, the more shots will fall. Mullins has had a rough go of it in his last two games shooting 6-12 and 4-10 from the field respectively.

Those numbers are not great, but patience is a virtue and needs to be something that is done to help the freshman succeed this year. Mullins is coming to a team that is a National Championship contender and being on a team like that coming from high school could come with anxiety.

But the more practice that Mullins has and the more he puts up shots, the better that he will get as the season goes on. There is no reason to be hoping that Mullins is a perfect player already as he has only played in a few games and needs time to develop as the season goes on.

Learning from the veterans should help Mullins immensely

Veterans like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball have been on the Huskies roster with Hurley for a few years now and are the leaders of this team. And the leaders of the team should have no problem trying to help Mullins become a better player and show the Huskies why he was a five-star recruit.

It feels like as of the current moment that Mullins is trying to rush the game a bit and trying to be perfect from the field every time he takes the court. But if he is able to properly learn from the veterans like Karaban and Ball and play his game and properly figure out Hurley's system, the kid should be just fine.

Mullins is going to be a major part of this year's Huskies team and is going to be a major reason why the Huskies make a deep run into March and make it all the way back to the Championship game if not win it. He was recruited to UConn because this program knows how to win and knows how to recruit stars who later go on to be first-round picks in the NBA.

