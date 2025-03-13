UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Award
Paige Bueckers has already won numerous awards and accolades during her historic collegiate career with the UConn Huskies.
Her most recent feat was becoming the first player in BIG EAST history to win three conference tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
However, Bueckers could still get one more award before her time with the program is over.
On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced that Bueckers was named one of the 10 finalists to win the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year Award.
The is an award that highlights an athlete's performance on the court, but also "individuals who display character, integrity and dignity, and have contributed mightily to the growth, success and viability of college basketball."
Bueckers is a more than deserving candidate to win this award, given that she's averaging 19.0 points and 4.9 assists a game while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc and has been a positive face of college sports since her career began.
This isn't Beuckers' first time being considered for the award. In fact, she won the Naismith Award in 2021 and made history as the first freshman to be given that honor.
She's also far from the first player in Huskies history to win the award. Some of the other women to have been named Naismith Player of the Year include Rebecca Lobo (1995), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003, '04), Maya Moore (2009, '11), Tina Charles (2010), Breanna Stewart (2014, '15, '16).
The winner of the award will be announced in April.
Recommended Articles
MORE: Uconn Huskies Preview And Prediction: Big East Tournament vs Villanova
MORE: UConn Huskies To Play Villanova In Big East Tournament Quarterfinals
MORE: UConn Huskies Star Given Intriguing NBA Comparison
MORE: UConn Huskies Will Return To Women's Champions Classic In 2025